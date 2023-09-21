Tri Lite Launches DL2GN Gooseneck Loading Dock Light with Innovative "No Sag" Design

Tri Lite, a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the DL2GN Gooseneck Loading Dock Light. Engineered with an industry-first "no sag" design, this groundbreaking product sets a new standard for reliability and performance in loading dock illumination.
ELMHURST, Ill., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DL2GN Gooseneck represents Tri Lite's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and addressing the specific needs of loading dock operations. Designed to provide precise and consistent illumination, the key features of the DL2GN include the "no sag" design, optimal flexibility, enhanced durability and energy efficiency.
"We are excited to introduce the DL2GN Gooseneck Loading Dock Light to our customers," said Enrique Albarran, Senior Manager of Product Management at Tri Lite. "The 'no sag' design of the DL2GN provides a state-of-the-art solution for loading dock lighting. We believe this product will greatly enhance visibility, safety, and overall efficiency in loading dock operations."
The DL2GN Gooseneck is the latest addition to Tri Lite's comprehensive range of loading dock lighting solutions. With over 100 years of experience in the industry, Tri Lite remains committed to delivering cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.
For more information about the DL2GN Gooseneck Loading Dock Light and other Tri Lite products, please visit http://www.triliteinc.com or contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Annie Gavin, Tri Lite, (773) 384-7765, [email protected], https://www.triliteinc.com/
SOURCE Tri Lite
