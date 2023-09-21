Tri Lite Launches DL2GN Gooseneck Loading Dock Light with Innovative "No Sag" Design

Tri Lite, a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the DL2GN Gooseneck Loading Dock Light. Engineered with an industry-first "no sag" design, this groundbreaking product sets a new standard for reliability and performance in loading dock illumination.

ELMHURST, Ill., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DL2GN Gooseneck represents Tri Lite's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and addressing the specific needs of loading dock operations. Designed to provide precise and consistent illumination, the key features of the DL2GN include the "no sag" design, optimal flexibility, enhanced durability and energy efficiency.