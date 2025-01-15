Tri-M® Music Honor Society and National Federation of State High School Associations Present 10 Schools Grants to Start Tri-M® Chapters

The tenets of this student-run music honor society—musical achievement, leadership, and service—provide a window into the passion and dedication of every student who is chosen to participate. Post this

"Tri-M is a truly significant gem in the beautiful mosaic that is the National Association for Music Education," stated NAfME President Deborah A. Confredo. "The tenets of this student-run music honor society—musical achievement, leadership, and service—provide a window into the passion and dedication of every student who is chosen to participate. Schools with middle and high school Tri-M chapters overtly demonstrate a recognition of music's value and importance by shining a light on the outstanding students who are called to Tri-M service. NAfME extends a hearty congratulations to these 10 schools for their vision in bringing this wonderful opportunity to their students with the installation of Tri-M chapters! We look forward to learning more about their work in each school and community on behalf of music education for all. Thank you, NFHS, for making this opportunity a reality for these deserving students."

"The National Federation of State High School Associations is excited to help launch these schools' participation in Tri-M," Dr. James Weaver, NFHS Director of Performing Arts said. "We join NAfME in this enthusiasm for these students to become leaders in their music programs, schools, and communities."

The ten grant recipients shared how Tri-M Music Honor Society benefits their school and the wider community:

Allendale Middle School, Allendale, MI (advisor: Adam Wurst; principal: Travis Plain)— "Starting a Tri-M Music Honor Society chapter would help build on existing traditions of music education for students to grow as musicians, leaders, and community members. This chapter would inspire students to excel musically while developing critical life skills such as teamwork, communication, and initiative. With a strong emphasis on service, Tri-M would encourage our young musicians to give back to the community through performances and outreach and enriching the community with accessible music experiences."

Andrew Langston Middle School, Rochester, NY (advisor: Enrico Iraci; principal: Wakili Moore)—"Andrew Langston Middle School opened its doors for the first time this year in 2024. Inspired by the founder of the radio station WDKX 103.9, Andrew Langston Middle School pays homage to key Black heroes in contemporary American history, including Fredrick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., and Malcolm X. . . . We plan to inspire young scholars to follow the Tri-M model by engaging musical experiences and opportunities throughout their community."

Bosse High School, Evansville, IN (advisor: Madeline Beeson; principal: Aaron Huff)—"Our community and school appreciates and supports our music programs. There are several club offerings for school but not one for music. The orchestra, band, and choir teachers all work together, but our students do not always get this opportunity. A Tri-M chapter would give our students an outlet for meeting and working together. We strongly encourage collaboration, and we think this would be an ideal way to fill this hole."

Community Christian School, Stockbridge, GA (advisor: Adrian Adams; principal: Gabriel Crerie)—"Having Tri-M on the campus of Community Christian School will assist us in fostering musical talent through workshops and group practices. It will encourage leadership amongst our students and provide opportunities for them to lead and mentor peers. . . . Our chapter will serve as a support service group that encourages community service through music related activities. . . . Our chapter will assist us in boosting visibility by increasing awareness of our school's music programs within our community."

De Smet High School, De Smet, SD (advisor: Brooke Thielbar; principal: Daniel Bettin)—"As a new teacher in this community, I have seen how amazing the students are at devoting themselves to everything they choose to be a part of. . . . The students here in De Smet are not only motivated but determined to succeed in everything they commit themselves to. [More than] 20 students in our high school choir have shown interest and have already come to me with forms of community service ideas. These students know community service is a large part of Tri-M and love paying it forward to the town that supports them in all they do."

Long Fellow Middle School, Lorain, OH (advisor: Lisa Hirzel; principal: Andrew Hoffman)—"Starting a Tri-M chapter here will give [students] the opportunity to develop leadership skills to use within not only the performing arts, but in the school community at large. Having a Music Honor Society is the next step for students in our building to take their musicianship, extra-musical skills (like instrument repair, etc.), and leadership to the next level with constancy through regular meetings and extending the music department as a place they can utilize those skills throughout the school year."

Many Farms High School, Many Farms, AZ (advisor: Denise Lucio; principal: Louise Donald)—"Many Farms High School has a reinstituted music program after many years of not having one. We are a BIE [Bureau of Indian Education] school proudly serving the students of the Navajo Nation. The new music officers and advisor are already confirming trips, service projects, concerts, and learning opportunities. We have a small, tight-knit community who appreciate the value of hard work and dedication. Tri-M Music Honor Society would be an excellent opportunity for our members to build honor, service, and respect."

Renaissance Secondary School, Castle Rock, CO (advisor: Brandon Stover; principal: Amy Stuart)—"In just two years, our music program has grown to more than 75 students, with participants auditioning for local and state performance groups, earning ensemble ratings, and joining our unique Taiko drumming class—an offering rare among schools. . . . A chapter will empower our students to develop as musicians, leaders, and community contributors, while also encouraging meaningful service projects that allow them to share their talents through performances and outreach. This initiative will strengthen our program, foster school pride, and enhance the cultural vitality of our community."

Robert Halmi Sr. Academy of Film and Television, Yonkers, NY (advisor: Jennie Davis; principal: Mark Ametrano)—"The Robert Halmi Sr. Academy of Film and Television, a new arts-centered Title I school serving students grades six through twelve from historically marginalized communities, is deeply committed to fostering students' artistic talents and providing pathways for creative expression. However, limited funding restricts our ability to offer music-centered leadership opportunities that celebrate and enhance students' musical growth. Establishing a Tri-M Music Honor Society chapter at our school would allow students to be recognized for their achievements in music and would foster personal growth, academic excellence, and community engagement."

Spring Hill Middle School, Spring Hill, KS (advisor: Julie Pape; principal: Mark Meek)—"Tri-M would provide our school with an opportunity to advocate for our music programs and instill a sense of pride in young musicians. . . . Through collaboration and musical performance, the chapter can develop student skills and their passion for music so they can share the joys of being a musician with others. Our Tri-M chapter plans to advocate for music while encouraging students to care about their community. We plan to implement projects such as canned food drives, performing for stakeholders, and fundraising for music-oriented projects."

Requirements for a school to receive the grant included:

Have a willing faculty member able to fulfill the duties of the Advisor role.

Have never chartered a chapter, or not have had an active chapter in the past 10 years.

Be in good standing with their NFHS state association.

Plan to or currently participate in NFHS state music contests and/or programs.

Plan for student leadership development.

Learn more about Tri-M® Music Honor Society at nafme.org/Tri-M.

The Tri-M® Music Honor Society is the international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students. It is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities, and to inspire other students to excel at music and leadership. Since 1985, through more than 9,000 active chartered chapters and approximately 92,000 student members, Tri-M has given more than $140,000 in Chapter of the Year Scholarship Awards to chapters across the country making a difference in their communities. Tri-M is a program of the National Association for Music Education.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is a collaborative community that supports music educators and advocates for equitable access to music education. The only association that addresses all aspects of music education, NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, advocates at the national, state, and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Founded in 1907 and representing more than 57,000 members teaching millions of students, NAfME advances the music education profession and promotes lifelong experiences in music.

Follow NAfME on Facebook (facebook.com/nafme) and Instagram (instagram.com/nafme).

About the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) serves its members by providing leadership for the administration of education-based high school activities through the writing of playing rules that emphasize health and safety, educational programs that develop leaders, and administrative support to increase opportunities and promote sportsmanship. The NFHS Performing Arts Department provides opportunities for collaboration among state performing arts leaders, copyright guidance, professional development, programming best practices, and advocacy resources, to serve its member state associations.

Media Contact

Catherina Hurlburt, National Association for Music Education, 571-323-3395, [email protected], https://nafme.org

SOURCE National Association for Music Education