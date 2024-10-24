Tria Federal Announces Diana Ceban as New Executive Vice President, Military and Veteran Health

"We are delighted to welcome Diana to Tria, where she will lead our efforts in the military and veteran health market, deepening Tria's strong track record and relationships with health-focused customers across the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs." - CEO Tim Borchert Post this

As a results-driven operations leader, Ceban excels at driving growth, operational excellence, and strategic innovation. With a strong background in health markets and government contracting, she has successfully generated growth and led transformative initiatives across organizations of all sizes.

"I am excited to join Tria Federal, an organization that prioritizes innovation, quality, and meaningful outcomes. Its focus on ethical responsibility and doing the right thing aligns perfectly with my own principles," said Ceban. "I'm particularly drawn to Tria's commitment to empowering teams and fostering a culture of growth and inclusion, where diverse perspectives elevate our work. The opportunity to contribute to missions that positively impact our nation's heroes through service is both inspiring and motivating."

Before joining Tria, Ceban held key positions in health IT, background investigations, and market intelligence. Most recently, as Vice President and Health Market Leader at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), she oversaw the Health division, supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Ceban also previously worked at OST, Inc., Digicon Corporation, and Marriott International.

Her leadership is marked by data-driven decision-making, cross-functional collaboration, and a focus on achieving results. Ceban's expertise spans profit and loss management, optimizing operational workflows, mergers and acquisitions, and long-term growth strategy alignment.

Ceban is a recognized industry leader who is actively involved with the HIMSS National Capital Area chapter, ACT-IAC, and the Professional Services Council. She has earned numerous accolades, including multiple FedHealthIT 100 awards and induction into the FedHealthIT Hall of Fame. She has also received a FORUM Leading for IMPACT - Women in Leadership Award, a GovTech Connects Ignite Award, and she was recently selected as a 2025 Engage FedHealth 150 Honoree. Ceban continues to contribute to the health community through her involvement with the NIH Children's Inn and the American Heart Association.

Originally from Moldova, Ceban received her bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Cluj-Napoca Technical University.

"Tria's unique blend of Technology and Advisory solutions meets the needs of large organizations, and its culture of service to its people, customers, and community resonates deeply with my personal philosophy and dedication to the health market missions I am passionate about," said Ceban. "I look forward to empowering Tria's diverse talent to develop innovative, transformative solutions that support critical missions, drive performance excellence, and accelerate growth."

