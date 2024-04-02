Tria Federal Announces Fabian Plath as Chief Growth Officer

"Tria is positioned to become a dominant player in the federal market, with a particular strength in health, and I am excited to join the company as Chief Growth Officer." - Fabian Plath Post this

Prior to joining Tria, Plath served as Senior Vice President, Growth at Tyto Athene, where he led the company's growth team, shaping opportunities and capturing government contract awards in fields including network modernization, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise IT.

Plath previously served in business development leadership roles at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), CSRA, NES Associates, TRI-COR Industries, and The Centech Group, developing and winning significant contract awards at agencies including the Department of Defense, Department of State, and Department of Homeland Security.

Plath earned a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Duquesne University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Evansville.

"Tria has evolved significantly in the last two years as we have worked to combine the vision, culture, goals, and processes of our three legacy businesses. Our growth strategy and approach to business development also need to evolve to align with our new ambitions and capabilities. Fabian brings to our team the leadership experience and subject matter expertise that we need to expand our footprint in the federal government and grow as a business," said Tim Borchert, Tria CEO.

"Tria is positioned to become a dominant player in the federal market, with a particular strength in health, and I am excited to join the company as Chief Growth Officer," said Plath. "Thanks to Tria's agility, openness to innovation, and intimate understanding of our customers, we are well-equipped to take on an expanding role in enabling our customer' missions. I look forward to leading and aggressively expanding Tria's growth team in 2024 to take advantage of the tremendous addressable market across our core segments."

