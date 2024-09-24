Tria Federal Announces Gina Gallagher as New Senior Vice President for Business Development

"Tria's mission—rooted in service to colleagues, customers, and community—closely aligns with my personal values and principles. Tria's services, which span the full spectrum of digital transformation, position us to provide differentiated, mission-critical support to the federal government." Post this

Gallagher brings a wealth of experience to Tria, having held numerous leadership and senior executive positions with both large systems integrators and small to mid-size companies.

Throughout her distinguished career, she has been responsible for creating corporate strategic plans, developing concepts of operations, building and leading business development organizations, and managing pipelines. Her expertise extends to identifying and selecting teaming ventures for competitive procurement initiatives, which has consistently led to winning new business.

A recognized expert in Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts (GWAC) and Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) strategies, Gallagher's tactical acumen will strengthen Tria's competitive edge in the federal contracting landscape. Her extensive experience in strategic and tactical roles positions her to lead Tria's continued growth and success.

Gallagher received her bachelor's degree from Radford University in Virginia, and currently serves on the board of the university's alumni association. She is an active member of AFCEA, the Professional Services Council (PSC), and the National Veteran Small Business Coalition (NVSBC).

"We are thrilled to have Gina join our team," said Fabian Plath, Tria's Chief Growth Officer. "Her deep knowledge of the federal sector, combined with her passion for driving results and building high-performance teams, makes her the perfect fit for our organization as we continue to grow and pursue new opportunities."

Known for her enthusiastic and goal-oriented approach, Gallagher has built a reputation for fostering collaboration, building strong teams, and earning trust among partners and clients alike. Her positive and contagious energy will inspire innovation and drive operational excellence across Tria.

"I am honored to join Tria and look forward to taking on a leadership role in this rapidly evolving company," said Gallagher. "Tria's mission—rooted in service to colleagues, customers, and community—closely aligns with my personal values and principles. Tria's services, which span the full spectrum of digital transformation, position us to provide differentiated, mission-critical support to the federal government."

ABOUT TRIA FEDERAL

Tria Federal (Tria) is the premier middle-market Technology and Advisory services provider delivering mission-critical digital transformation solutions to Health and Public Safety agencies across the federal sector. With a future-forward vision and a mission rooted in service, we bridge capability gaps to transform the business of government, helping agencies work faster, grow smarter and stay nimble in the face of change. For more information, please visit triafed.com.

Media Contact

Brian Wagner, Tria Federal, 1 202-302-8754, [email protected], https://triafed.com

SOURCE Tria Federal