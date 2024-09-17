Tria Federal Announces Katie Webb as New Executive Vice President for Public Health

Katie Webb will spearhead Tria's expansion into health-focused civilian government agencies. She will further Tria's mission of delivering digital transformation and advisory solutions that allow public health agencies to work faster, grow smarter and stay nimble in the face of change. Post this

Before joining Tria, Webb led IBM Consulting's federal healthcare business, supporting multiple operating divisions within the Department of Health and Human Services. This work included data and AI, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and talent transformation. Prior to this role, she served as the Principal Technology Sales Leader for Veterans Affairs and Defense Healthcare, managing strategic client engagements across all of IBM's product offerings.

Webb also previously worked at Northrop Grumman, Global Professional Solutions, Nortel, and Federal Resources Corporation.

She recently served as the chair of the 2024 Professional Services Council's FedHealth Conference and was a member of GovCIO Media & Research's Health Tech Equity Group.

Webb received her bachelor's degree from Winthrop University in South Carolina and an MBA from Virginia Tech.

"Joining Tria is an obvious fit and the perfect next adventure in my career journey," said Webb. "I admire Tria's deep commitment to caring for people and partnerships, delighting customers with a 'mission first' mentality, building a broad and deep base of healthcare-focused capabilities, enabling continuous innovation through Tria Labs, and giving back to the community. Leading a team dedicated to delivering on these fundamental values is such an incredible opportunity."

"We are delighted to welcome Katie to Tria," said Tria CEO Tim Borchert. "With an impressive track record of success and a deep understanding of our industry, Katie brings valuable experience that aligns perfectly with our company's vision and goals."

ABOUT TRIA FEDERAL

Tria Federal (Tria) is the premier middle-market Technology and Advisory services provider delivering mission-critical digital transformation solutions to Health and Public Safety agencies across the federal sector. With a future-forward vision and a mission rooted in service, we bridge capability gaps to transform the business of government, helping agencies work faster, grow smarter and stay nimble in the face of change. For more information, please visit triafed.com.

