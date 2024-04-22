Tria Federal Announces Larry Bradshaw as New Chief Financial Officer

"Larry's experience leading financial transformation efforts and managing change across both large and mid-size companies is exactly what we need to continue our evolution and maturation as a company," said Tim Borchert, Tria CEO. Post this

Before joining Tria, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance for BlueHalo, where he led the Financial Planning & Analysis, Program Control and Pricing functions. In this capacity, he was focused on financial transformation activities in support of the company's growth.

Prior to this role, Bradshaw served as the Vice President for Financial Planning & Analysis for Serco N.A where he successfully led the reimplementation of the company's planning and reporting application. He also spent 13 years at SAIC in a variety of financial leadership roles including leading the company's Financial Planning & Analysis function following the split from Leidos.

Bradshaw earned an MBA from University of Maryland, College Park, and a B.S. in Finance from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

"Larry is arriving at an ideal time to take over a finance organization that has laid the groundwork for Tria's long-term success by standardizing the systems and processes inherited from our three legacy companies. His experience leading financial transformation efforts and managing change across both large and mid-size companies is exactly what we need to continue our evolution and maturation as a company," said Tim Borchert, Tria CEO.

"I am excited to join Tria at this critical moment in our journey," said Bradshaw. "I look forward to working with the Tria leadership team to enhance the solid financial foundation of the company in support of long-term goals around sustainable and profitable growth."

