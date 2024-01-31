Tria Federal Announces Two Transformational Leadership Hires

"Tria Federal is well-positioned to help government agencies tackle complex digital transformation initiatives and harness emerging technologies to future proof government operations and ensure that taxpayer dollars are wisely spent." Post this

Prior to joining Tria, Cho served as Vice President, Digital Platforms, Services & Technology and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at RRAI, a provider of autonomous driving solutions. Before joining RRAI, he was CTO for billion-dollar business sectors at Peraton and Perspecta. He also previously served in senior technology leadership roles at DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), HP and EDS.

Cho was a former research fellow at the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory on superconductivity and Ph.D. candidate for biochemical engineering at the University of Maryland. He received his B.S. from New Mexico State University in biochemical engineering with a minor in mathematics. He has patents pending in analytics, computer vision, energy, and robotics.

Brian Wagner brings two decades of award-winning communications, marketing, and policy experience to Tria, where he will mature and build awareness of the Tria brand, partner with business leaders to drive revenue growth, and collaborate with human resources to bolster Tria's award-winning company culture and support purposeful employee engagement.

Wagner previously served as Head of Communications, U.S. Government, at Maxar Intelligence. Before joining Maxar, he was Senior Director, Corporate Communications at Peraton, and President of ScoutComms, a veteran-owned small business. He also previously led the policy and communications functions for a health information technology association.

He received his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and his B.A. from Columbia University. He also currently serves as a public affairs officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, holding the rank of lieutenant commander, and is an Afghanistan veteran.

"Our long-term success depends on our ability to build strong teams and adaptable systems," said Tim Borchert, Tria CEO. "As innovative, customer-focused leaders who excel at identifying opportunities for differentiation and have track records of strategic and operational success, John and Brian will play critical roles in the company."

"I am excited to join Tria as the company's first CTO," said Cho. "The company is well-positioned to help U.S. government agencies tackle complex digital transformation initiatives and harness emerging technologies – in areas including artificial intelligence, automation, and cybersecurity – to future proof government operations and ensure that American taxpayer dollars are wisely spent."

"While Tria's predecessor companies had proven track records of supporting fundamental civil, defense and intelligence missions, Tria is a new organization with a fresh brand and identity," said Wagner. "I am excited to join the team at this critical juncture to develop and execute a marketing and communications strategy that establishes Tria as one of the most valued and respected services and advisory companies supporting the federal sector."

