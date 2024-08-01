Tria Federal Launches Technology Innovation Group, Tria Labs

"Building emerging technologies and solutions that go above and beyond our contractual obligations is critical to driving Tria to the next level of growth and success. This means proactively identifying challenges and tackling them head-on." - John Cho, Tria Federal CTO Post this

"Building emerging technologies and solutions that go above and beyond our contractual obligations is critical to driving Tria to the next level of growth and success," Cho said. "This means proactively identifying challenges and tackling them head-on. As a trusted partner, we can build solutions around what the customer needs, and source the technologies required for those solutions."

"Tria has a lot of amazing technical talent that is focused on addressing current customer needs. To provide greater value to our customers we will ideate, test those ideas, and create solutions that help future-proof the federal government," said Chief Executive Officer Tim Borchert.

There are three primary components to Tria Labs: research and development, rapid prototyping, and collaboration.

R&D

The creation of Tria Labs underscores Tria's commitment to funding independent research and development (IRAD) technology projects. Tria Labs will usher internal projects through a rigorous vetting process and push them into three key phases: inspiration, ideation, and implementation. A project will be deemed successful based on a variety of key performance indicators relevant to Tria's customers, including time and money saved and number of errors reduced.

Multiple IRAD projects – narrowed down from a larger list of employee proposals – are already underway.

RAPID PROTOTYPING

Tria Labs is being purpose-built to embrace speed and lightweight productized solution development so that Cho and his team can harvest Tria Labs' successes and failures and share findings with key stakeholders in government and industry with minimal delays and continual growth.

"Tria Labs is about failing fast, learning even faster, and really building our capabilities and our thought leadership in these areas," Cho said. "We are taking an iterative, agile approach to quickly determine what is worth investing in going forward."

COLLABORATION

Tria Labs is based out of a newly remodeled collaborative workspace and meeting area at Tria's Arlington headquarters, which will serve as an innovation hub and provide a bright, inviting setting for in-person sessions with coworkers, partners, and customers. Using interactive smart boards, a multimedia studio, and other collaboration tools, Tria Labs will enable substantive remote participation from contributors across the country.

Tria Labs is also building relationships with best-in-class technology firms developing innovative solutions inside and outside of the government ecosystem, to ensure that federal agencies have access to the best tools for their complex challenges.

"Through 'intrapreneurship' and collaboration with both established and emerging industry partners and customers, Tria Labs will empower our engineers, scientists, and thought leaders to design and deliver technology solutions to help customers overcome obstacles and better deliver on their missions," said Cho.

