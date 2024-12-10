Tria Partners with Ensis AI for RFPs to Supercharge Their Proposal Team

The collaboration between Tria Federal and Ensis reflects a shared vision for how AI can transform the proposal development process.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensis, the leader in AI-powered proposal team software, today announced that Tria Federal has signed an agreement with Ensis to use its AI platform for responding to RFPs and drafting proposals. With Ensis, Tria Federal's proposal teams can easily leverage high-quality AI-generated content to significantly reduce the time spent extracting RFP requirements and drafting responses, streamlining the entire proposal development process.
Tria Federal faced the challenge of consolidating resource libraries and introducing scalable AI-driven solutions to enhance proposal quality and efficiency. With over 1,500 employees across more than 40 states and headquartered in Northern Virginia, Tria Federal is a premier middle-market technology and advisory services provider, delivering mission-critical digital transformation solutions to federal health and public safety agencies. As the result of the unification of four prominent government services consulting firms between 2021-2024 – Federal Advisory Partners, Favor TechConsulting, LLC, Universal Consulting Services, and Softrams – Tria needed an AI solution that could easily fit into existing workflows.
"Tria Federal is committed to innovation, and our partnership with Ensis aligns perfectly with our goals of adopting AI to drive efficiency and excellence in proposal development," said John Cho, CTO at Tria Federal. "The integration of Ensis allows us to seamlessly incorporate AI-generated content into our PropOps workflows. The result is faster, smarter, and more accurate proposals that keep us competitive in the dynamic GovCon market."
The collaboration between Tria Federal and Ensis reflects a shared vision for how AI can transform the proposal development process. The partnership, which began in 2023 when Ensis was in beta, is the culmination of months of close collaboration. The Ensis platform has been refined with direct input from the Tria team, ensuring it meets the unique challenges and complexities of contracting in large organizations with legacy tools and processes.
"We're thrilled to partner with Tria Federal to bring the power of AI to their proposal development efforts," said Ben Lewis, CEO at Ensis. "Our platform is designed to empower proposal teams by providing high-quality content tailored to their needs, enabling them to focus on crafting winning strategies."
Ensis is a leading software platform that leverages AI to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of proposal writing for public and private sector proposal teams. By integrating advanced AI tools into existing operations, Ensis enables teams to respond to RFPs more efficiently, delivering winning proposals faster and with greater precision.
