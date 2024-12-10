Tria Partners with Ensis AI for RFPs to Supercharge Their Proposal Team

The integration of Ensis allows us to seamlessly incorporate AI-generated content into our PropOps workflows. Post this

"Tria Federal is committed to innovation, and our partnership with Ensis aligns perfectly with our goals of adopting AI to drive efficiency and excellence in proposal development," said John Cho, CTO at Tria Federal. "The integration of Ensis allows us to seamlessly incorporate AI-generated content into our PropOps workflows. The result is faster, smarter, and more accurate proposals that keep us competitive in the dynamic GovCon market."

The collaboration between Tria Federal and Ensis reflects a shared vision for how AI can transform the proposal development process. The partnership, which began in 2023 when Ensis was in beta, is the culmination of months of close collaboration. The Ensis platform has been refined with direct input from the Tria team, ensuring it meets the unique challenges and complexities of contracting in large organizations with legacy tools and processes.

"We're thrilled to partner with Tria Federal to bring the power of AI to their proposal development efforts," said Ben Lewis, CEO at Ensis. "Our platform is designed to empower proposal teams by providing high-quality content tailored to their needs, enabling them to focus on crafting winning strategies."

Ensis is a leading software platform that leverages AI to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of proposal writing for public and private sector proposal teams. By integrating advanced AI tools into existing operations, Ensis enables teams to respond to RFPs more efficiently, delivering winning proposals faster and with greater precision.

