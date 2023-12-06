Triage Cancer® Launches Triage Health Program to Provide Free Education on the Legal and Practical Issues of a Major Medical Diagnosis

"Our experience has highlighted the urgent need for a better-informed general public when it comes to financial complexities of navigating the health care system, and Triage Health was built to serve as a vital resource for those seeking support," said Joanna Doran, CEO of Triage Cancer Post this

"Over the years, we have developed educational events, materials, and resources for the cancer community, but we know that everyone could benefit from this information," said Joanna Doran, CEO of Triage Cancer. "Our vision was to establish a platform accessible to all and the timing of this program's launch is extremely helpful with so many in the middle of Open Enrollment."

Triage Health also has useful information for everyone to better understand their insurance options and how to access quality health care, which can help people get access to prevention, screening, testing, and other early detection options. Research has demonstrated that people with adequate health insurance coverage are more likely to access preventative and early detection services.

"Our experience with Triage Cancer has highlighted the urgent need for a better-informed general public when it comes to financial complexities of navigating the health care system, and Triage Health was built to serve as a vital resource for those seeking support. Expanding beyond our initial mission of serving cancer patients and their families, our program, Triage Health, translates complex and intimidating issues into easy-to-understand content," added Doran.

Acknowledging that people learn in different ways, information is available in a variety of different formats, such as Quick Guides, Checklists, and videos. Materials and resources are also available for specific populations, such as seniors, young adults, veterans, and others.

For more information on Triage Health, please visit www.triagehealth.org.

