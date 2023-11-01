Triage Cancer® Receives McKesson Foundation Grant to Help Reduce the Financial Burden of Cancer Diagnoses

Triage Cancer, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing free education and support to those affected by cancer, announced today that the organization received a grant from the McKesson Foundation, a corporate foundation dedicated to removing barriers to quality health care across North America and advancing health outcomes for all.

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triage Cancer, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing free education and support to those affected by cancer, announced today that the organization received a grant from the McKesson Foundation, a corporate foundation dedicated to removing barriers to quality health care across North America and advancing health outcomes for all.

"Receiving the McKesson Foundation grant will greatly support Triage Cancer's ability to fulfill its mission," said Joanna Doran, CEO of Triage Cancer. "The knowledge and tools that we provide to cancer patients and their caregivers are essential, and these funds will allow us to help more people navigate the health care system, access care, and reduce the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis through Triage Cancer's various programs and resources."

In alignment with one of the McKesson Foundation's priorities to reduce the burden of cancer, grant funding to Triage Cancer will help support the nonprofit's Legal & Financial Navigation Program to help people better navigate the financial and practical issues that arise after a cancer diagnosis. Cancer patients and caregivers can contact the Legal & Financial Navigation Program to receive answers to difficult questions regarding their health care finances. Answers to questions are provided in English and Spanish around topics related to social determinants of health such as health insurance, employment, housing, and financial concerns.

"The McKesson Foundation is proud to partner with Triage Cancer to help patients and caregivers navigate the complex legal and financial challenges that often accompany a cancer diagnosis," said Melissa Thompson, president of the McKesson Foundation. "With the information and resources Triage Cancer provides, patients can have some peace of mind while they focus on treatment and recovery."

To learn more about Triage Cancer visit TriageCancer.org.

More About Triage Cancer:

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides free education on the legal and practical issues that can arise following a cancer diagnosis. The organization serves individuals diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families, caregivers, advocates, and healthcare professionals, helping them navigate complex situations by providing free events, materials, and resources.

About the McKesson Foundation:

Founded in 1943, the McKesson Foundation is a private, charitable organization dedicated to advancing health outcomes for all. The Foundation was established and is funded by McKesson Corporation. The Foundation's mission is to remove barriers to quality healthcare across North America, especially for vulnerable and underserved communities. The Foundation works to achieve its mission through partnerships and charitable grants in three core areas: reducing the burden of cancer, diversifying the healthcare talent pipeline, and accelerating crisis response. The Foundation further amplifies its impact in the communities where Team McKesson lives, works and operates by promoting employee volunteerism and bolstering charitable giving. For more information about the McKesson Foundation, click here.

