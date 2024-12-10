TriageLogic Celebrates CEO Charu Raheja's Second Year in the Florida 500

Raheja was able to take traditional nurse call services and expand them so that work-from-home nurses could provide dedicated patient support and phone coverage for practices on a 24/7 basis. Post this

Over the past 16 years, Raheja has led TriageLogic to success in the areas of telehealth nurse triage and remote patient monitoring (RPM). These services empower healthcare organizations to provide efficient, high-quality patient care while addressing the growing demands within the healthcare industry. Her company now serves over 22,000 physicians and covers more than 40 million lives across the United States.

Raheja's journey is rooted in perseverance. She emigrated from Brazil to the United States at age 16, speaking no English. Within six months, she was participating in Model United Nations and presenting in her classes — a testament to her determination and adaptability. This determination was further reflected in her Ph.D. in finance that she received from New York University, as well as a successful academic career and the launch of her own company.

Despite initial skepticism from others in the medical field, Raheja was able to take traditional nurse call services and expand them so that work-from-home nurses could provide dedicated patient support and phone coverage for practices on a 24/7 basis. Her leadership and innovation have firmly established TriageLogic as one of Florida's top healthcare companies.

A Leader Who Gives Back

Beyond her professional achievements, Raheja is dedicated to giving back to her community. She serves on the board of the local American Heart Association, and volunteers as a patient facilitator for a stroke survivor group at Baptist Hospital. Her commitment to supporting others stems from her own experiences, including a personal health journey that shaped her motivational mantra: "Be Yourself, Everyone Else Is Already Taken."

This guiding principle gained new significance after she underwent brain surgery in 2014, which temporarily caused memory loss. A pivotal moment during her recovery reminded her of the importance of embracing authenticity, a mindset that continues to inspire her leadership.

Lessons Learned

Raheja credits much of her success to mentors, including Steven Reinemund, the former CEO of Pepsi and dean of Wake Forest University's business school. Reinemund's mentorship encouraged her to pursue her passions wholeheartedly, and reinforced her belief in the importance of supporting others in their pursuits.

Reflecting on her journey, Raheja says, "Perseverance fuels success." Her story of overcoming challenges — from building a healthcare company to managing her personal recovery — demonstrates the resilience and vision that earned her a place among Florida's most influential leaders.

Recognizing Excellence in Healthcare Innovation

Charu Raheja's placement in this year's Florida 500 is a recognition of her profound impact on the healthcare industry. Under her guidance, TriageLogic continues to set the standard for innovative telehealth and remote patient care solutions, transforming how healthcare organizations manage patient needs nationwide.

About the Florida 500

The Florida 500 is an annual publication by Florida Trend that recognizes the most influential business leaders in the state. It highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to Florida's economic growth, innovation, and community development. Each honoree is selected based on their leadership, vision, and impact, making the Florida 500 a prestigious acknowledgment of excellence and influence.

Learn More About TriageLogic

Media Contact

