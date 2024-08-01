TriageLogic Launches History Assist to Revolutionize Nurse Triage Through Advanced Clinical Documentation

TriageLogic discusses the benefits of its patent-pending module, History Assist, a tool designed to help nurses improve documentation, ensure all symptoms are accounted for, and share patient symptoms with their providers in a standard format.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TriageLogic is proud to announce the launch of History Assist, a solution designed to enhance nurse triage accuracy and efficiency. This patent-pending module helps nurses gather thorough patient histories in a structured format that physicians can easily read and evaluate for stronger continuity of care and improved diagnoses. It also ensures that nurses do not miss any crucial information required to properly evaluate each patient.
Using proprietary algorithms, History Assist contextualizes the symptoms that patients share with nurses over the phone, guiding those nurses on the key questions they should ask. This module has been shown to reduce call times while maintaining high levels of patient symptom accuracy.
History Assist integrates seamlessly with any triage system or electronic medical record (including EPIC) to streamline nurse training on how to properly document calls. When paired with TriageLogic's flagship nurse software, myTriageChecklist (MTC), the History Assist module can even guide nurses using nurse triage protocols, as well as create a quality assurance dashboard for all call interactions.
"Our mission at TriageLogic has always been to provide healthcare professionals with the tools they need to offer the best possible care," said Dr. Ravi Raheja, TriageLogic's medical director. "History Assist is a significant step in this regard because it equips nurses and practitioners with the information they need to make more-informed decisions quickly and accurately."
"It's a tool that helps nurses ensure that they aren't missing any crucial information while triaging patients," added Rose Moon, RN, BSN.
History Assist's compatibility with any existing triage system offers an additional layer of support and efficiency to healthcare providers who are operating on limited budgets. By augmenting the skill sets of their nursing teams, History Assist not only enhances the accuracy of providers' triage decisions, but also contributes to their overall patient satisfaction and improved health outcomes.
About TriageLogic
TriageLogic is a URAC-accredited, physician-led provider of top-quality nurse telehealth technology, remote patient monitoring, and medical call center solutions. Founded in 2007, the TriageLogic Group now serves more than 22,000 physicians and covers over 42 million lives nationwide.
