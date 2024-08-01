TriageLogic Launches History Assist to Revolutionize Nurse Triage Through Advanced Clinical Documentation

"History Assist integrates seamlessly with any triage system or electronic medical record (including EPIC) to streamline nurse training on how to properly document calls." Post this

History Assist integrates seamlessly with any triage system or electronic medical record (including EPIC) to streamline nurse training on how to properly document calls. When paired with TriageLogic's flagship nurse software, myTriageChecklist (MTC), the History Assist module can even guide nurses using nurse triage protocols, as well as create a quality assurance dashboard for all call interactions.

"Our mission at TriageLogic has always been to provide healthcare professionals with the tools they need to offer the best possible care," said Dr. Ravi Raheja, TriageLogic's medical director. "History Assist is a significant step in this regard because it equips nurses and practitioners with the information they need to make more-informed decisions quickly and accurately."

"It's a tool that helps nurses ensure that they aren't missing any crucial information while triaging patients," added Rose Moon, RN, BSN.

History Assist's compatibility with any existing triage system offers an additional layer of support and efficiency to healthcare providers who are operating on limited budgets. By augmenting the skill sets of their nursing teams, History Assist not only enhances the accuracy of providers' triage decisions, but also contributes to their overall patient satisfaction and improved health outcomes.

