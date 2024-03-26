TriageLogic's New Ebook Highlights How Technology and Nurses are Improving Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring

TriageLogic's ebook offers readers a deep understanding of how telehealth technology has revolutionized healthcare delivery. Post this

The History and Evolution Telehealth

TriageLogic's ebook offers readers a deep understanding of how telehealth technology has revolutionized healthcare delivery. This includes its humble beginnings with the market-wide use of video conferencing, up through its necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Critical Role of Triage Nurses

Central to telehealth's evolution has been the role of triage nurses. "Revolutionizing Care" explains how nurse telehealth triage works, emphasizing the tools and skills that RNs can use to engage with patients. Practical insights are shared about how to optimize nurse-led services like symptom evaluation over the phone, documenting all interactions through nurse triage software, offering dispositions on care, and sharing that information directly with providers for continuity of care.

Hiring and Retaining Nurses for Telehealth Triage

Recruiting and training skilled triage nurses is essential for the success of any telehealth program. TriageLogic's ebook addresses how important this is, particularly with so many nurses and providers experiencing burnout. The ebook also offers best practices on how to make nurses feel like part of a team, encourage them to excel in their roles, and overcome obstacles like difficult patient callers. It also explores the latest technology solutions for teaching new nurses with powerful, self-guiding modules developed with artificial intelligence.

Nurse Triage Protocols

TriageLogic notes how any discussion about nurse triage would not be complete without mentioning nurse triage protocols. These give nurses a standardized method of evaluating patient caller symptoms based on their severity. Schmitt-Thompson protocols are considered the industry standard, and with good reason: their guidance ensures that patient callers are evaluated consistently and directed to the appropriate levels of care.

The Rise of Remote Patient Monitoring

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is another dynamic component to modern telehealth. It enables the continuous recording of patients' vital signs and health metrics outside traditional healthcare settings through the use of wearable sensors. "Revolutionizing Care" provides practical guidance on how triage nurses can help providers implement an RPM program that is both beneficial to patients who are suffering from chronic disease, as well as an added revenue source for those providers.

TriageLogic's Commitment to Patient Care

"We are excited to share this ebook with industry professionals and organizations that want to use telehealth to enhance their patient engagement," said Dr. Charu Raheja, TriageLogic's CEO. "It reflects our commitment to empowering nurses and providers with the resources, tools, and expertise needed to deliver high-quality remote care."

Setting up successful programs for nurse triage and remote patient monitoring requires careful planning and execution. TriageLogic's ebook outlines how to do both by offering recommendations on development and implementation. From nurse training to advancements in AI-powered patient engagement, it equips readers with the knowledge and tools for sustainable and effective telehealth.

"Revolutionizing Care: Technology and Telehealth Nurses in Remote Patient Care" is now available for download.

