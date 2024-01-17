Trial Recruitment Optimization: 5 Reasons Why the Right People Aren't Joining Your Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

What is the most efficient way to introduce more targeted recruitment approaches within this context? Post this

Recruitment strategies that meet people where they are, driving engagement from the beginning

Alternate recruitment methods that hone in on the health events of interest

How sponsors can precisely target potentially eligible participants

Join featured speaker Abby Levine, PhD, Senior Director Consumer, Evidation Health, on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 3pm EST (8pm GMT/UK) to hear direct-from-patient insights on common barriers for clinical trial recruitment and continuous engagement.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Trial Recruitment Optimization: 5 Reasons Why the Right People Aren't Joining Your Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks