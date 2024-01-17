Trial Recruitment Optimization: 5 Reasons Why the Right People Aren't Joining Your Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into recruitment strategies that meet people where they are, driving engagement from the beginning. Attendees will learn about alternate recruitment methods that hone in on the health events of interest. The featured speaker will discuss how sponsors can precisely target potentially eligible participants.
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Determining the most effective locations and formats to get your clinical trial in front of willing, eligible participants can seem like a daunting task. This is especially true in the context of limited budgets, constrained timelines and greater focus on reaching a more representative population. What is the most efficient way to introduce more targeted recruitment approaches within this context?
In this webinar, the survey results from Evidation's highly engaged, online member community and insights based on Evidation's 10+ years of experience in research recruitment will be discussed. The featured speaker will reveal several common reasons why people have not participated in clinical trials and discuss:
- Recruitment strategies that meet people where they are, driving engagement from the beginning
- Alternate recruitment methods that hone in on the health events of interest
- How sponsors can precisely target potentially eligible participants
Join featured speaker Abby Levine, PhD, Senior Director Consumer, Evidation Health, on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 3pm EST (8pm GMT/UK) to hear direct-from-patient insights on common barriers for clinical trial recruitment and continuous engagement.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Trial Recruitment Optimization: 5 Reasons Why the Right People Aren't Joining Your Trials.
