Trial Specialist David Sugden Secures Major $6.7 Million Victory for Ten-X in Landmark Fraud Case

Navigating Complexities and Delivering Victory in a High-Stakes Trial

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Sugden, trial specialist and shareholder at Call & Jensen, obtained a $6.7 million verdict for Ten-X, in a high-profile case involving breach of contract and fraud.

The case centered around Ten-X, an online platform that facilitates commercial property auctions. The defendant, Lemmings LLC, owned a property in Houston, Texas, and agreed to an auction reserve price of $1.5 million. In other words, once the bids met or exceeded $1.5 million, Lemmings was obligated to sell the property to the winning bidder. The online auction was an ostensible success, with a $2.55 million winning bid. Shortly after the auction, however, the winning bidder disappeared. An investigation to ascertain the winning bidder's whereabouts uncovered that the bidder was the actual seller. Specifically, the defendant created a fake bidder profile with fictitious bank documents and improperly participated in (and ultimately won) the auction.

Sugden, along with co-counsel Aaron Renfro and Lisa Sandoval, also of Call & Jensen, navigated the complexities of the trial, presenting compelling evidence of the defendant's misdeeds and effectively cross-examining the defendant to uncover the defendant's motive and execution of its scheme.

"Ten-X takes its reputation as an ethical and trustworthy business seriously," Sugden remarked. "The jury was able to, not only right the wrong committed against Ten-X, but to also ensure the defendant is accountable for its behavior."

The jury unanimously ruled in favor of Ten-X, awarding a substantial jury reward that reflects the severity of the defendant's misconduct and the damages incurred by Ten-X as a result. "It's an honor to have represented Ten-X in this important case," Sugden commented. "This victory not only vindicates Ten-X's rights, it also underscores the importance of honesty and accountability in business."

This successful outcome further solidifies Sugden's reputation as a leading trial specialist. Sugden continues to be sought after by clients seeking exceptional trial representation.

Sugden is licensed to practice law in California, New York, and Texas, and is a trial specialist.

About David Sugden:

David Sugden, a seasoned trial attorney with over 20 years of experience, is a partner at Call & Jensen.

