Trialbee Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Strengthening Security for Global Clinical Trial Enrollment with its Leading Honey Platform™

"Quality is not just a department – it is a company-wide commitment and that is what makes me so proud of this team and of this certification," said Lucie Green, Senior Director, Quality and Compliance at Trialbee. "ISO/IEC 27001 marks a major milestone in our ongoing dedication to protecting data, ensuring privacy, and maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance across all our operations. Most importantly, it reflects the dedication and teamwork of everyone at Trialbee, and highlights our ongoing mission to build trust, transparency and safety into every solution we deliver for our customers and partners."

Trialbee earned ISO/IEC 27001 credentials after a comprehensive, multi-phase evaluation by BSI, which included GAP, Stage 1, and Stage 2 audits conducted within the last seven months. Compliance covers all aspects of Honey's development and operation, including study recruitment, patient registry, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) functions, and is subject to annual surveillance audits.

This certification reinforces Honey's ability to support secure, compliant recruitment operations for global studies. The platform, which centralizes recruitment through a single interface, has supported 1.5 million patient journeys in 50 countries and 66 languages across oncology, neurology, rare disease, vaccine, and other trials.

Trialbee provides technology and services that help study teams engage qualified participants and advance clinical research. For more information about Honey and its role in global recruitment, please visit trialbee.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting.

Honey is surrounded by a team of Global Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, thoughtfully designed site and patient materials, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey.

To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit trialbee.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kristopher Sarajian, Trialbee, 1 732.598.6814, [email protected], www.trialbee.com

