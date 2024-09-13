Trialbee Adds Industry Authority John Murray-Pryce to Its Distinguished Advisory Board

My decision to join the Trialbee team was an easy one. To be able to contribute directly to a fast-growing company that is transforming patient recruitment and is similarly committed to equity is extremely exciting. Post this

His decision to join Trialbee is driven by three key factors:

Remarkable Global Team. In an industry devoted to connecting patients and their families to better health opportunities, it's critical to have talented and passionate people managing your recruitment solutions. The experienced team at Trialbee has earned its reputation for white glove Precision Management and unparalleled global expertise – with meaningful internal values to be humble, kind, curious, and fun.

Industry-leading Patient Recruitment Platform (PRP). The Honey Platform™ stands out for its ability to find patients from multiple sources, medically pre-qualify them, connect them seamlessly with sites, and manage their journey from interest through enrollment. He specifically notes Honey's consumer-grade user interface and flexible integration capabilities making it such a powerful tool in the emerging PRP landscape.

Swedish Culture. John's admiration for the Swedish culture is characterized by its quality and democratic values across gender, racial, political, and all other boundaries. These cultural attributes permeate every customer engagement at Trialbee as the team collaborates with sponsors, CROs, and sites to bring more equitable access to clinical research opportunities, and eventually life-changing treatments, to all patients worldwide.

"I am passionate about equity in society," said John. "My decision to join the Trialbee team was an easy one. To be able to contribute directly to a fast-growing company that is transforming patient recruitment and is similarly committed to equity is extremely exciting. Throughout my career at major global pharmaceutical companies, I've seen how impactful the right combination of technology, people and process can be. By joining at this pivotal time, I hope to offer insights and learnings that help this team thrive. I am also eager to learn from what my fellow members on this impressive board."

John joins an Advisory Board with more than a dozen proven leaders in life sciences, headed by Craig Lipset, including representatives from Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Savvy Cooperative, Actigraph, WebMD, and many more (view full Advisory Board members).

"I'm humbled and proud to work with such wonderful people helping guide our strategy and direction as we transform the face of global patient recruitment, and we all do it because patients deserve more from clinical research," said Matt Walz, Trialbee CEO. "John brings an incredible wealth of experience having seen so many sides of technology in drug development and primarily through the lens of major pharmaceutical companies who have the potential to make tremendous impact on health equity and access to new medicines. I'm inspired by the quality and passion of our Advisory Board and it's only more impressive this morning with John Murray-Pryce joining the Trialbee mission to improve clinical research access for all."

