Trialbee and Belong.Life Partner to Increase Awareness of Clinical Trials Among Highly Engaged Patient Populations

Omnichannel partnership streamlines recruitment by connecting millions of patients worldwide to relevant research opportunities

MALMO, Sweden and NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trialbee, the global leader in technology-driven patient recruitment for clinical trials, is launching an Omnichannel Network partnership with Belong.Life, a leading global provider of disease-specific AI-powered patient education and support solutions, to identify and connect qualified patients with clinical research.

Through this partnership, Trialbee and Belong.Life will streamline the recruitment process and introduce clinical research to millions of patients in Belong's dedicated communities for oncology, multiple-sclerosis, obesity and more. The goal of this collaboration is to increase trial enrollment by presenting relevant clinical trial opportunities to Belong.Life's global network of patients seeking education, support, and resources related to their specific conditions.

Patient journeys will be tracked and managed in Trialbee Honey™, the industry's most comprehensive Patient Recruitment Platform (PRP). Honey enables seamless pre-screening while giving sponsors and partners complete visibility into patient activity and the impact of their recruitment efforts, enabling them to optimize their outreach strategies.

"Patients in Belong.Life's communities are highly engaged, well-informed, and are seeking ways to manage their conditions," said Maggie Adamski, Vice President, Omnichannel Solutions at Trialbee. "By tapping into the trust and knowledge that Belong.Life has nurtured, we can reach patients where they are and accelerate the development and accessibility of life-changing treatments."

"Trialbee's innovative approach to patient recruitment and its commitment to transparency, from initial engagement through the site screening visit, aligns perfectly with our vision and clear value for our users and partners," said Alon Litvin, Vice President of Customer Success at Belong.Life.

Trialbee's Omnichannel Network offers sponsors a comprehensive patient recruitment solution by providing access to diversity and community engagement organizations, disease-specific communities, pharmacies, labs, and more through a single point of contact. This lets sponsors significantly reduce administrative costs, save time, and accelerate recruitment.

To learn more about how this partnership will increase clinical trial awareness with highly engaged patient populations, visit belong.life and trialbee.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Precision Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit trialbee.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Belong.Life

Belong.Life is leading the charge in elevating patient engagement using conversational AI, big data and active patient communities. Belong's key solutions include the world's largest social and professional networks for people living with cancer (Belong - Beating Cancer Together) and multiple sclerosis (BelongMS), and the BelongAI health-grade patient engagement and support platforms (including Dave – Cancer Mentor, Tara for clinical trial matching and more) which utilize AI to proactively support and empower patients throughout their healthcare journey. By enhancing patient education and providing 24/7 support, as well as access to relevant clinical trials, Belong is contributing to improved healthcare outcomes globally. Belong's solutions are multilingual, HIPAA, GDPR and ISO compliant. For more information visit https://belong.life. Follow Belong on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

