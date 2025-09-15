Trialbee and BMS Session "From Click to Clinic" at DPHARM to Showcase How the Honey Platform™ Reinvents the Last Mile of Patient Recruitment for Trial Finder Websites

Trialbee will also discuss the benefits of technology-driven recruitment with Indiana Clinical Trials Center at the Partnerships with Sites pre-conference event

MALMO, Sweden and WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trialbee, the global leader in technology-driven patient recruitment, will co-present with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) at the DPHARM 2025 conference in Philadelphia. The session, titled "From Click to Clinic: Reinventing the Last Mile of Patient Recruitment for BMSClinicalTrials.com," will be held on September 16 at 4:30pm ET.

Presented by Amy Fesmire-Baus, Associate Director Patient Engagement & Recruitment Pillar Lead – Immunology, Cardiovascular, and Neuroscience at BMS, and Matt Walz, CEO of Trialbee, the session will showcase how leading pharmaceutical companies are enhancing the way patients connect with sites by integrating the Honey Platform™ as the engine powering trial finder websites for global biopharma brands.

With this collaboration, BMS is replacing legacy systems across their pipeline by introducing a more connected infrastructure, powered by Honey, that connects patients who learn about research from BMSClinicalTrials.com directly to sites - ensuring proper hand-off, pre-qualification, and ongoing management of patients who express interest in a study. This results in faster follow-up, improved conversions, and transparent tracking of site activity and recruitment campaign ROI – ultimately helping patients get connected to the right trials more efficiently.

DPHARM attendees will learn how Honey helps BMS…

Seamlessly route patients from trial finder web engagement to site connection

Improve efficiency by sharing robust pre-qualification screening data

Empower sites with integrated communication tools

Remove roadblocks with real-time activity reports and performance insights

Make recruitment investments and ROI visible, measurable, and repeatable

"Global biopharmas like BMS are leading the way by championing the last mile, because finding patients is only part of the equation – we must ensure they have the best possible opportunity to consent and enroll," said Walz. "We are proud to partner with BMS to build the infrastructure that powers this essential connection for patients and sites around the world."

The initiative is designed to be scalable across BMS' entire global trial portfolio. The two companies will share key insights on replicability, data integration, and how to create measurable ROI for enterprise-level patient recruitment. The result: a fully trackable, site-enabled pathway from digital interest to real-world action.

In addition, Trialbee will speak at the Partnerships with Sites pre-conference event with Nikki Mosley, Recruiting and Contract Administrator at Indiana Clinical Trials Center and Optima Research. Together with Mindy Schreiber, Customer Success Director at Trialbee, Mosley will discuss site challenges and how technology-driven recruitment is helping to reduce burden with improved referral quality, improve patient responsiveness, and streamlined communication and workflows.

To learn more, visit Trialbee at DPHARM 2025 or www.trialbee.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Global Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, thoughtfully designed site and patient materials, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit trialbee.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

