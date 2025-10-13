Trialbee and Bristol Myers Squibb to Showcase Advancements in Technology-Driven Patient Recruitment for Last Mile Support at SCOPE Summit Europe

Industry leaders spotlight how digital innovation is transforming patient-site connections to guide interested patients from click to clinic

MALMO, Sweden and WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trialbee, the global leader in technology-driven patient recruitment, will showcase how top pharmaceutical companies are enhancing the way patients connect with sites at SCOPE Summit Europe in Barcelona on October 14-15 and Outsourcing in Clinical Trials (OCT) New England in Boston on October 16-17.

Matt Walz, CEO of Trialbee, will join Marie Emms, Senior Director, Head of Patient Engagement and Recruitment of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), at SCOPE Europe to present "From Click to Clinic: Reinventing the Last Mile of Patient Recruitment for BMSClinicalTrials.com" at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the InterContinental Barcelona.

Not attending SCOPE Europe? The presentation will be reprised as a webinar on October 28 at 10am ET including a site perspective. Register here to attend.

They will continue a conversation that began at the DPHARM conference in Boston last month by discussing how BMS is replacing legacy systems with a more connected infrastructure, powered by Trialbee's Honey Platform™, that guides patients who learn about research from BMSClinicalTrials.com directly to sites.

"Global biopharmas are recognizing that the last mile of patient recruitment is as important as initial outreach," Walz said. "By pre-qualifying and guiding patients from the moment they express interest in a clinical trial, we're helping sponsors follow up faster, improve conversion rates, and gain full transparency into site performance and recruitment ROI — and ensuring those patients are connected quickly and reliably to the right trial opportunities."

SCOPE Europe attendees will learn how Honey empowers BMS with integrated communication tools and removes roadblocks through real-time activity reporting and performance insights. In addition, Trialbee will host a kickoff welcome reception at the InterContinental Barcelona's rooftop Montjuïc Terrace.

Trialbee will also be on hand at OCT New England at Encore Boston Harbor to discuss the latest advances in global patient recruitment where the team will demonstrate how Honey and the Omnichannel Network of partners help biopharma organizations strengthen referral quality, improve site workflows, achieve measurable enrollment progress, and optimize their clinical operations.

Those not attending either conference can find out how leading sponsors like BMS are using Honey to improve patient-site connections from trial finder websites at the redesigned trialbee.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Global Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, thoughtfully designed site and patient materials, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit trialbee.com

