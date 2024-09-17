Trialbee and Evidation Partner to Accelerate and Diversify Clinical Research Recruitment

Evidation and Trialbee both seek to enable faster, more diverse, and more inclusive clinical trials, and this collaboration serves this joint vision Post this

Evidation's app and research platform make it possible to connect directly with millions of individuals to conduct real-world health research, outside the clinic—to measure health in everyday life and create a more complete picture of an individual's health journey. As a trusted source of health data and insights, Evidation is built on its close and long-term relationships with its members, its relevant and personalized content, and its focus on transparency and consent. Evidation's community is uniquely comprised of almost 5 million individuals across more than 97% of zip codes in the United States.

By integrating with Evidation into Trialbee's Omnichannel Network, trial sponsors are able to reach a highly responsive pool of potential participants while utilizing Trialbee's proven recruitment expertise and technology capabilities.

"Evidation and Trialbee both seek to enable faster, more diverse, and more inclusive clinical trials, and this collaboration serves this joint vision," said Christine Lemke, Co-founder and CEO of Evidation. "Evidation is one of the largest virtually connected health research cohorts in the United States. Our Member community is deeply characterized—with over 1 million individuals identifying as having a chronic disease. Evidation Members are engaged and motivated to participate in research over the long-term and keep coming back for personalized insights and our system of transparent rewards."

The partnership offers trial sponsors a powerful platform to connect with patients who are actively engaged and responsive. Interested patients are directed to an informative study page created by Trialbee, pre-qualified by live medical secondary screening, and managed in the Honey Platform. This integrated process provides sponsors with valuable insights into patient pipelines, recruitment progress, and site performance – with integrated tools that improve site-to-patient communication - to enhance the overall trial experience.

"In Evidation, we have a dedicated partner that shares our values including an unwavering promise of equitable access for all patients, and a commitment to transparency mirrored by our Patient Recruitment Platform (PRP) called Honey," said Maggie Adamski, Vice President of Omnichannel Solutions at Trialbee. "Their diverse and inclusive virtual cohort is energized and engaged, and we are honored to help them offer access to all segments of the population. And maybe what's best is the way we are together able to ensure that individuals in their community are not only informed but also valued throughout the recruitment process from interest through enrollment."

Evidation is the latest proven partner to join Trialbee's curated Omnichannel Network that provides access to engaged patient communities including specific therapeutic areas and geographies. If your organization is passionate about connecting patients and families to clinical trials, apply to join at mailto:[email protected].

Learn more about the collaboration by visiting www.evidation.com and www.trialbee.com.

About Evidation‍

Evidation creates new ways to measure and improve health in everyday life—making proactive, personalized, and truly human-centered healthcare possible. By connecting directly with millions of individuals, Evidation harnesses real-world data to deeply understand health experiences, rapidly and at scale. Evidation's privacy-centric digital health measurement and engagement platform uses data science and machine learning to translate these everyday insights into high-impact health guidance, treatments, and tools. Founded in 2012, Evidation is headquartered in California with employees working around the globe. Learn more at www.evidation.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Precision Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit trialbee.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

