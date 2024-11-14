Trialbee Enhances Site Experience in the Honey Platform with Intuitive Workflows and Features that Streamline Global Patient Recruitment

It's no wonder why over 80% of site users consistently login every week to manage their patient recruitment success." Post this

A Single Login for All Screening Activities. The Honey Platform provides a seamless experience for managing clinical trial patients. It consolidates all pre-screening activities into one location, allowing candidates including established patients, site outreach, and central campaigns to be imported into Honey for real-time review. Each patient journey is organized with their inclusion and exclusion criteria, eliminating the hassle of juggling multiple system and logins, and enabling faster follow-up with purpose-built workflows.





Patient Pre-qualification Data for Sites. Sites are busy, and their focus and time are typically spent caring for patients more than recruiting for trials - which is why sites become so frustrated when they are overwhelmed with a huge volume of subpar referrals unlikely to qualify for the trial. That's why Trialbee Honey features structure for detailed medical qualifying information including pre-screening questionnaires and secondary screening assessment results. This data provides sites the confidence they need that patients are likely to qualify, saves them time from asking redundant questions, and encourages faster last mile pull-through.





In-Platform Communication for Faster Follow-Up. Platforms work best when sites are able to access the patient data they need, and act on it, all within the same system. Honey provides a variety of in-platform communication options, including email, SMS, VOIP calling, WhatsApp, and video – allowing sites to connect with patients through their preferred channels. Since 70% of people globally rarely answer unknown numbers, Trialbee enhances communication by branding phone calls, increasing the likelihood that sites will successfully connect with patients.





Meaningful Conversations with Study Teams. Honey empowers sponsors with comprehensive visibility into site activity, streamlining the process for everyone involved. With real-time analytics & automatic screening logs sent directly to sponsors, sites can prioritize what truly matters: the patient. This means that when sites are on a call with sponsors, they can jump right into productive discussions and make informed decisions swiftly.

"Every moment counts when it comes to sites connecting with patients for clinical trials," said Martin Kilsgard, Head of Product at Trialbee. "With the Honey Platform, we empower sites to engage interested patients quickly and effectively, allowing them to focus on what matters most - caring for those patients. And with our purpose-built workflows, high-quality referrals, and integrated communication tools, all with a single login and a beautiful user interface, it's no wonder why over 80% of site users consistently login every week to manage their patient recruitment success."

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Precision Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit trialbee.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

