Trialbee Launches Rescue Kit to Accelerate Patient Recruitment for Clinical Trials Under Pressure with Precision Targeting Go Live in as Few as 4 Weeks

Immediate and urgent assistance with streamlined implementation combines all of the value of data-driven patient profiles, hyper-targeted digital outreach, and medical secondary screening
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. and MALMO, Sweden, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trialbee,the leader in data and technology-based patient recruitment for global clinical trials, has launched its Rescue Kit to keep trials experiencing recruitment delays on track for Last Patient In (LPI). As speed is paramount, Trialbee Rescue Kit energizes trials experiencing delays with digital recruitment campaigns that achieve Go Live in as few as four weeks from the contracting process.
Trialbee Rescue Kit is a turnkey package for rescue studies that features complimentary study landing page creation, a streamlined design process, and templatized documents based on proven best practices and existing prior indication-specific campaign data – combined with the same highly-focused and bespoke recruitment strategy Trialbee is known for.
All Trialbee Rescue Kit engagements feature…
- Data-driven Patient Profiles: Use indication-specific, consumer behavior, and other real-world data sources to identify and understand ideal participants
- Hyper-targeted Digital Recruitment: Create and deliver compelling materials in search, social, and programmatic channels to meet patients and families where they are in their journey
- Medical Secondary Screening: Reduce site burden by providing only high-quality patient referrals with 2-step pre-qualification
- Real-time Performance and ROI Results: Track patient journeys and uncover actionable insights in the Trialbee Honey Platform™, a vendor-agnostic single funnel to manage ROI of all recruitment sources
In addition, the urgent nature of rescue studies underscores the need for flexibility, hands-on project success management, and trusted collaboration. In response, Trialbee Rescue Kit enables our expert recruitment team to partner with customers in order to…
- Analyze enrollment data across geographies and sites to overcome historical challenges
- Optimize pre-screener and medical secondary screening tips to improve conversion rates and prevent inadvertent drop-outs or self-disqualification
- Leverage our global team with multiple project managers working in different time zones to expedite document development, IRB review, and kickoff
- Create campaign materials in advance to be prepared for immediate launch
- Train and engage all site users to focus and supplement their efforts and activities
"A commonly cited and unfortunate statistic suggests that up to 80% of clinical trials will experience delays and additional cost due to patient recruitment shortcomings," said Gaynor Anders, Chief Delivery Officer at Trialbee. "We created Rescue Kit to provide immediate and urgent assistance to studies in need of a boost without sacrificing any of the value that sets Trialbee apart in terms of our data-driven and hyper-targeted approach. Thanks to the unprecedented transparency of our Honey Platform, sponsors and study teams are able to see in granular detail what's working, and what isn't, across all your recruitment partners – so you can make decisions now that will improve the trajectory of your trial's LPI goals."
To get started, visit www.trialbee.com/rescue.
About Trialbee
Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient recruitment and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive™ operationalizes real-world data (RWD) and applies data science to find patients globally. Trialbee Honey™ simplifies the journey into clinical research for patients, reduces the burden of enrolling patients for sites, and provides real-time, data-driven insights to sponsors and CROs so they can optimize enrollment timelines. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit https://www.trialbee.com or contact us at [email protected]
Media Contact
Kristopher Sarajian, Trialbee, 1 610.228.2123, [email protected], www.trialbee.com
SOURCE Trialbee
Share this article