Trialbee Launches Rescue Kit to Accelerate Patient Recruitment for Clinical Trials Under Pressure with Precision Targeting Go Live in as Few as 4 Weeks

All Trialbee Rescue Kit engagements feature…

Data-driven Patient Profiles: Use indication-specific, consumer behavior, and other real-world data sources to identify and understand ideal participants

Hyper-targeted Digital Recruitment: Create and deliver compelling materials in search, social, and programmatic channels to meet patients and families where they are in their journey

Medical Secondary Screening: Reduce site burden by providing only high-quality patient referrals with 2-step pre-qualification

Real-time Performance and ROI Results: Track patient journeys and uncover actionable insights in the Trialbee Honey Platform™, a vendor-agnostic single funnel to manage ROI of all recruitment sources

In addition, the urgent nature of rescue studies underscores the need for flexibility, hands-on project success management, and trusted collaboration. In response, Trialbee Rescue Kit enables our expert recruitment team to partner with customers in order to…

Analyze enrollment data across geographies and sites to overcome historical challenges

Optimize pre-screener and medical secondary screening tips to improve conversion rates and prevent inadvertent drop-outs or self-disqualification

Leverage our global team with multiple project managers working in different time zones to expedite document development, IRB review, and kickoff

Create campaign materials in advance to be prepared for immediate launch

Train and engage all site users to focus and supplement their efforts and activities

"A commonly cited and unfortunate statistic suggests that up to 80% of clinical trials will experience delays and additional cost due to patient recruitment shortcomings," said Gaynor Anders, Chief Delivery Officer at Trialbee. "We created Rescue Kit to provide immediate and urgent assistance to studies in need of a boost without sacrificing any of the value that sets Trialbee apart in terms of our data-driven and hyper-targeted approach. Thanks to the unprecedented transparency of our Honey Platform, sponsors and study teams are able to see in granular detail what's working, and what isn't, across all your recruitment partners – so you can make decisions now that will improve the trajectory of your trial's LPI goals."

