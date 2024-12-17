Trialbee Partners with Inspire to Expand Clinical Research Access for 3 Million Patient Lives

Inspire's vibrant patient community connects individuals across 3,500 indications, including many in Oncology, Rare Disease, and CNS – three hard-to-recruit therapeutic areas where Trialbee has an average referral-to-consent ratio of 30%. Post this

Inspire's vibrant patient community connects individuals across 3,500 indications, including many in Oncology, Rare Disease, and CNS – three hard-to-recruit therapeutic areas where Trialbee has consistently delivered value by recruiting and pre-qualifying patients with an average referral-to-consent ratio of 30%.

Through this collaboration, Trialbee will empower Inspire to activate their community by…

Informing patients about clinical trial participation opportunities with hyper-targeted digital outreach with culturally-compelling messages and imagery

Pre-qualifying all interested patients with live medical secondary screening before they are referred to sites

Tracking all patient journeys in the Trialbee Honey Platform™ for unprecedented transparency into the status of each candidate and measurable ROI analysis

"With more than 10 million individuals visiting annually, Inspire is the largest repository of patient-created content on the internet," said T Hephner, Chief Revenue Officer at Inspire. "These are people passionate about advancing medical research and improving healthcare outcomes for themselves and for generations to come, so we are always seeking new and better ways to introduce them to potentially life-changing investigational therapies. By partnering with Trialbee, we can ensure that our patients are supported throughout the entire journey, from interest to enrollment and beyond."

"At Trialbee, we believe strongly that the best partnerships are based on alignment, and the Inspire team's passion for keeping patients at the center of their care is essential to make the most out of our recruitment efforts," said Maggie Adamski, Vice President of Omnichannel Solutions at Trialbee. "Pairing Inspire's engaged and active community with our hyper-targeted recruitment and live medical secondary screening provides patients with a significant advantage to understand their broader treatment options and make informed decisions with their healthcare providers and family members – especially in key therapeutic areas we share including Oncology, Rare Disease, and CNS."

For more information about Inspire, visit http://www.inspireresearch.com and to take control of your global patient recruitment, visit www.trialbee.com.

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire connects life sciences organizations with the voices that matter most—patients and caregivers. With a community spanning over 10 million unique annual visitors and more than 3,000 disease states, Inspire leverages its engaged patient communities to deliver critical insights that drive advancements in both research and commercial strategy. Inspire's capabilities include accelerating clinical trial recruitment, uncovering real-world evidence, delivering actionable market research, and providing targeted advertising solutions that reach highly engaged health-focused audiences. By bridging the gap between patients and life sciences, Inspire enables smarter decision-making, more impactful treatments, and a deeper understanding of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.inspireresearch.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Precision Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit trialbee.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kristopher Sarajian, Trialbee, 46 101 963 260, [email protected], www.trialbee.com

Jillian Tygh, Inspire, [email protected], www.inspireresearch.com

SOURCE Trialbee