Trialbee Reports Strong Growth in 2023 Driven By Enhancements to Honey Platform™, Global Precision Recruitment, and New Omnichannel Network Partnerships

"2023 was a big step forward for our team and, more importantly, validation of by our customers and site users that the strategy we embarked on three years ago is unique, valuable, and exciting," said Matt Walz, Trialbee CEO. "We built the Honey Platform and surrounded it with the best and most experienced patient recruitment leaders in our industry – then enhanced our service offerings by creating real relationships with proven partners who can expand the funnel alongside our own Precision Recruitment services. This model represents a totally new and fresh approach to global recruitment, and it is clearly resonating with our customers, sites, and most importantly patients themselves."

"The Honey Platform is the only stand-alone and vendor-agnostic SaaS solution developed with actual patient recruitment experts," said Martin Kilsgard, Head of Product at Trialbee. "While always guided by site and study team users, it was built and continues to be developed to meet the needs of our most demanding customer – our own internal Trialbee Precision Recruitment team that uses it every day to manage customer success across dozens of trials, countries, patient populations, and therapeutic areas. For the first time in our industry, Honey's ability to deliver total visibility into the recruitment funnel, from initial outreach to enrollment, provides customers with total control over their global patient recruitment results."

Highlights from Trialbee's rapid growth in 2023 included…

Launch of the Omnichannel Connector, an open API integration to centralize activity from all recruitment sources, with standardized data formats, in a single platform

Enhanced ROI reporting features to provide unprecedented transparency into results by provider, patient advocacy group, and tactical channel

Rebranded the company around a new vision for global patient recruitment ecosystem

Added 12 new major pharmaceutical companies to its customer roster along with 7 new strategic CRO preferred partnerships

Announcing Omnichannel Network collaborations with proven organizations such as Acclinate, Savvy Cooperative, and MassiveBio

Sponsored conference sessions, hosted educational webinars, and published content focused on the importance and emerging role of technology in patient recruitment

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting.

