Trialbee Screens One Million Patients on the Honey Platform™ to Drive Awareness of and Participation in Global Clinical Trials

MALMO, Sweden and WILMINGTON, Del., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trialbee, the global leader in technology-driven patient recruitment, is proud to announce a monumental milestone with one million patients screened on the Honey Platform™. This achievement underscores Trialbee's commitment to transforming the way clinical trials are conducted, making them faster, more inclusive, and more efficient.

A pioneering Patient Recruitment Platform (PRP), Honey centralizes all recruitment activities from every source to manage patient journeys, track global progress, measure ROI of each channel and tactic, and improve site pull-through of referrals. It is designed to streamline the clinical trial enrollment process by deeply qualifying patients, reducing site burden, and keeping disqualified candidates engaged for future trial opportunities.

"Screenings on the Honey Platform are more than a number because each one is a person who has learned about a clinical trial they might never have been told about; an opportunity to participate in research to further progress against a disease they are living with; and in some cases access to experimental treatment that could impact the quality of their life," said Matt Walz, CEO of Trialbee. "Reaching one million screenings is a wonderful milestone for Trialbee and our employees as we continue on our journey of providing better access to clinical research for all."

The screened patients come from 198 countries, with a remarkable 65% of them from outside the United States. The top countries contributing to this global milestone include the United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Spain, Canada, Argentina, India, Poland, Australia, Romania, and Sweden, where Trialbee is headquartered. Top therapeutic areas screened include Oncology, Respiratory, CNS, Immunology, Dermatology, Rheumatology, Endocrinology, Endocrinology, Cardiovascular, and more. Honey has 3,000 research sites connected to the platform.

"Watching our technology-based approach to patient recruitment scale so well globally is something we're all very proud of at the company," added Walz. "Together with our customers, partners, and research sites, we look forward to driving further industry adoption of our Patient Recruitment Platform, Honey, as it brings gains in efficiency and inclusivity across clinical trials globally."

As Trialbee celebrates this milestone, the global team is excited to continue advancing the platform and ensuring that every patient, regardless of location or background, has the opportunity to participate in trials that could change their lives and shape the future of medicine.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Precision Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit trialbee.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

