Trialbee to Host Virtual Panel on 5 'Must Haves' in New Era of Patient Recruitment with Coloplast and Wright State Physicians on September 19

The conversation, moderated by industry advisor Craig Lipset, will include insight from Trialbee CEO Matt Walz, Coloplast senior director of clinical trial patient recruitment Martin Karup, and Wright State Physicians clinical trial liaison Alycia Ketter.

The panel will present case studies to illustrate the power of empathy in recruitment, share solutions to reduce common challenges, and respond to your live questions and feedback as they discuss the five "Must Haves":

Harnessing patient insights from interest through enrollment.

Reduced site burden to focus on high-quality referrals.

Transparency of results for meaningful insights and return on investment (ROI).

Standardization of data with a single centralized funnel.

Global partnerships for local and targeted omnichannel outreach.

"Although it enables efficiency and scale, technology cannot stand alone in addressing the challenges posed by global patient recruitment and enrollment for clinical trials," Walz said. "The key is to bring technology and human expertise together to overcome these barriers, improve recruitment, and ensure successful enrollment – for sponsors, sites, and most importantly the patients and families we ultimately serve"

