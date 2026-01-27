Trialbee to Share Vision for the Last Mile of Patient Recruitment with Expert Panel, AI Innovation, and Community Collaboration at SCOPE Summit 2026

This panel brings together experienced voices from across the industry to share what's actually working — and how technology can improve collaboration between sponsors, CROs, and sites to make a measurable difference in recruitment outcomes. Post this

Michelle Falk, Bristol Myers Squibb

Terttu Haring, Johnson & Johnson

Jane Twitchen, Biogen

"The last mile is where even the best patient recruitment strategies are tested," said Gaynor Anders, Chief Delivery Officer at Trialbee. "This panel brings together experienced voices from across the industry to share what's actually working — and how technology can improve collaboration between sponsors, CROs, and sites to make a measurable difference in recruitment outcomes."

Previewing AI Innovation within the Honey Platform

At SCOPE, Trialbee will also preview its upcoming AI Toolkit within the Honey Platform. Developed with input from Trialbee's own internal patient recruitment experts who utilize it regularly, the kit consists of smart tools that analyze the robust data already captured in Honey and turn it into clear, actionable insights. Rather than adding complexity, the AI Toolkit is designed to support site and study team efficiency by helping teams identify risks earlier, optimize recruitment approaches, and make better-informed decisions in real time. More information to follow during the SCOPE Summit.

Putting People First with Fika Time

In the exhibit hall, Trialbee will continue its tradition of creating space for meaningful connections at SCOPE by bringing the Swedish tradition of Fika Time to booth #706.

"In addition to valuable content, SCOPE is where relationships are strengthened and collaborations are formed – with a little bit of fun," said Kristopher Sarajian, Vice President of Marketing at Trialbee. "Fika Time is a humble reminder to slow down, connect, and have meaningful conversations on a personal level. We invite attendees to visit Trialbee for our signature Drizzle turmeric honey, Bee's Knees cocktails, surprisingly good cinnamon buns, and a first look at our 2026 Global Team Cookbook."

To schedule a meeting with Trialbee at SCOPE to discuss your global patient recruitment needs, contact us at www.trialbee.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Global Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, thoughtfully designed site and patient materials, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on meeting patients where they are in the treatment journey. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit trialbee.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Matt Magliozzo, Gregory for Trialbee, 1 7325986814, [email protected], www.trialbee.com

SOURCE Trialbee