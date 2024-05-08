Trialbee to Showcase Power of Data-Driven Clinical Trial Recruitment During Upcoming Webinars and Conferences

Jamie Goldfarb will take center stage – alongside expert speakers from GSK, Boehringer-Ingelheim, and Parexel – for an interactive session featuring LEGO SeriousPlay titled "Defining What Success Looks like for Engaging Participants and Enhancing Collaborations in Clinical Trials" Post this

"Improve Site Pull-Through of Global Patient Referrals." On May 15 at 10am ET , join Trialbee Director of Customer Delivery Sarah Evans and Product Manager Oskar Daniel to dive into recruitment funnels and demonstrate how data from a centralized Patient Recruitment Platform (PRP) results in high-quality, motivated patients being referred to clinical trial sites. Attendees will further their knowledge of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, actionable reporting and metrics, improving referral quality through medical secondary screening, and what enhances the overall patient experience. Register here.

"Leveraging Patient Data, AI, and Modern Technology to Improve Enrollment Outcomes." On May 29 , Trialbee CEO Matt Walz will join TrialHub CEO Maya Zlatanova to explore the hurdles impeding patient recruitment and provide steps to dramatically improve enrollment outcomes using tech-driven solutions that harness the power of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Register here.

Trialbee will also share its unique perspective on worldwide patient recruitment at three upcoming conferences:

Outsourcing Clinical Trials Europe on May 7-8 at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower in Barcelona, Spain

Patients as Partners Europe on May 14-15 at Plaisterers' Hall in London . Highlighting the conference for Trialbee, Director of Patient Recruitment Strategy Jamie Goldfarb , will take center stage – alongside expert speakers from GSK, Boehringer-Ingelheim, and Parexel – for an interactive session featuring LEGO SeriousPlay titled "Defining What Success Looks like for Engaging Participants and Enhancing Collaborations in Clinical Trials" on May 14 at 10:45am

Outsourcing Clinical Trials East Coast on May 21-22 at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

"These events are invaluable opportunities to showcase the power of a data-driven patient recruitment approach while learning from truly innovative sponsors, CROs, sites, and patient advocates who are passionate about enacting real change," said Kristopher Sarajian, Vice President of Marketing at Trialbee. "Conferences and virtual sessions like these are essential to grow our understanding of the realities facing the industry, and to share our insights into how our solutions help customers bring new treatments to patients faster than ever before."

Trialbee is changing global patient recruitment with the Honey Platform™, a vendor-agnostic and stand-alone platform that provides unprecedented transparency, actionable data insights, and reliable return-on-investment (ROI) reporting.

For more information about how Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem through technology, people, and passion, visit https://www.trialbee.com/.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment — providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Precision Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on patient advocacy, community engagement, and diversity. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit http://www.trialbee.com/.

