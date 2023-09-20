Trialbee Unveils Rebrand, Led by the Honey Platform™, to Reflect Its Pioneering Role in the New Era of Patient Recruitment in Clinical Trials

If you want to take control of your global patient recruitment for your next study, Trialbee is where you should start. Tweet this

Trialbee surrounds Honey with dedicated experts who have devoted their careers to clinical operations and have the know-how to manage patient recruitment at a global scale. Notably, the company's detailed digital marketing channel analytics and standard two-step pre-qualification process (which features medical secondary screening that typically disqualifies 75% of all web submissions before they are referred to sites) are managed directly in Honey for a seamless user experience.

"It's amazing and humbling to see how far Trialbee, and the industry at large, has come since I first joined the company at the end of 2020," said Matt Walz, Trialbee CEO and 2022 PharmaVoice 100 honoree. "Today, the best part of my job is seeing customers experience Honey for the first time. They are taken aback by their new ability to manage everything from screening to site-patient communication to ROI metrics for every partner without ever leaving the platform. Combine that with our focus on data-driven recruitment that prioritizes quality over quantity, our global reach with local understanding, and our growing ecosystem of Omnichannel partners, and it is clear why now is the time to update our brand messaging so that it better reflects the pure control we provide to our customers."

Since Honey launched in 2021, Trialbee has earned continuous, significant momentum and growth as sponsors and CROs learn more about the exciting developments at the company. In the first three quarters of 2023 alone, Trialbee:

Signed 10 new customers, including three additional Top-10 pharmaceutical companies

Enhanced ROI reporting capabilities for all sources and partners in Honey

Grew headcount by 20% to invest in its product roadmap and customer delivery success

Announced Omnichannel partnerships with Savvy Cooperative and Acclinate

Realized significant customer loyalty with 86% of new sales coming from customers that have expanded or added multiple studies with Trialbee this year.

"While we hope Trialbee's new warm look better reflects our mission of connecting patients and families to clinical trials, this rebrand is about much more than a fresh logo and color scheme," said Kristopher Sarajian, Vice President of Marketing at Trialbee. "In a confusing industry, it can be hard to know what sets one partner apart from another and to find the right fit for you. It is our hope that our updated messaging better communicates how we are helping companies today – and how we will help them tomorrow – in ways that are very different from what patient recruitment customers have experienced before. If you want to take control of your global patient recruitment for your next study, Trialbee is where you should start."

To see what's possible now in patient recruitment, visit the new www.trialbee.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people, and passion. The company's vendor-agnostic Honey Platform™ is a SaaS Patient Recruitment Platform that centralizes and standardizes all recruitment activities from every source, channel, and partner from interest through enrollment – providing unprecedented transparency and actionable insights for real-time patient tracking, higher-quality referrals that reduce site burden, and robust ROI reporting. Honey is surrounded by a team of Precision Recruitment experts who meet patients where they are in their journey with data-driven modeling based on consumer behavior and other real-world data, hyper-targeted digital outreach, two-step pre-qualification, and meaningful Omnichannel partners focused on patient advocacy, community engagement, and diversity. To take control of patient recruitment for your next study, visit www.trialbee.com.

Media Contact

Kristopher Sarajian, Trialbee AB, 1 610.996.4264, [email protected], Trialbee AB

SOURCE Trialbee AB