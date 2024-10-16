TribalVision Strengthens Executive Team with New President and VP of Client Services

"These leadership changes are part of our ongoing effort to elevate our services, enhance client partnerships, and deliver top-tier strategic guidance," said Bansal. "This transition will be seamless for our clients and business partners, ensuring continued excellence in service and results." Post this

As TribalVision's new President, Damien will lead strategic initiatives and oversee daily operations, ensuring the agency continues to deliver outstanding client outcomes. A Co-Founder of TribalVision, Damien has been instrumental in building the agency's client-first culture and creating a dedicated client services team. His new role positions him to further TribalVision's mission of delivering measurable, innovative marketing solutions.

"Keeping our clients at the heart of everything we do remains my top priority," said Cabral. "In today's fast-paced digital world, it's crucial to stay ahead of emerging trends, including channels like Reddit, account-based marketing, video, sales enablement, automation, and the ever-growing role of AI in marketing."

Tyler Hetland joins TribalVision as the VP of Client Services, bringing over 15 years of industry experience. Hetland's track record includes successfully developing and executing full integrated marketing strategies for a variety of clients. At TribalVision, he will lead the client services team, contribute to strategy development, and strengthen client relationships, ensuring their success in an increasingly competitive market.

"I'm really excited to continue building on TribalVision's customer-focused approach," said Hetland. "Over the past 15 years, I've helped grow our clients' businesses through new channels and strategies. I'm eager to bring my experience, along with fresh strategies and technologies, to help our clients thrive."

Bansal, who has served as CEO since 2020, will continue in his role, focusing on strategic partnerships, business development, and M&A. Bansal has played a vital role in TribalVision's journey, primarily through building out a full executive leadership team and bringing leading senior talent to build out the firm's client services, project management, media, marketing automation, creative, and business development departments. Bansal remains committed to mentoring the next generation of leaders and supporting TribalVision's ongoing success.

"These leadership changes are part of our ongoing effort to elevate our services, enhance client partnerships, and deliver top-tier strategic guidance," said Bansal. "We're confident this transition will be seamless for our clients and business partners, ensuring continued excellence in service and results."

TRIBALVISION OVERVIEW:

TribalVision is a unique blend of an elite consultancy and a full-service digital marketing agency backed by over 15 years of experience in the industry. Our seasoned team integrates with our clients' leadership teams to define and implement marketing strategies that align with their business goals. The digital world is complex and constantly evolving, and our team works with clients to develop strategic insights, activating our clients' brands by generating qualified leads to drive their revenue engine, and oversee a marketing transformation through sales and marketing technology that will keep you competitive. When done right, our collaborative digital marketing efforts deliver the power to grow your business faster and at a lower cost than any marketing effort or tool. That is TribalVision's commitment to our clients.

The company is based in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.TribalVision.com

Media Contact

Scott Bernstein, TribalVision, 1 617-800-4332, [email protected], TribalVision.com

SOURCE TribalVision