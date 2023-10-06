Tribini Launches with Allied Beverage Group for Expanded Distribution in New Jersey

The premium, ready-to-drink espresso martini brand continues to grow its retail footprint with major distributor partnership

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tribini, the line of mixologist-quality, ready-to-drink espresso martinis, today announces its distribution with Allied Beverage Group, New Jersey's leading distributor of fine wine and spirits.

Tribini's partnership with Allied Beverage Group signals significant growth for the brand as it reaches an expanded set of notable stockists and hospitality partners throughout New Jersey. As Tribini's first official distribution partner, Allied is New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive wine and spirits distributor and ranks among the ten largest such distributors in the U.S.

Since launching in 2022, Tribini has grown a prominent retail presence in over one hundred locations under self-distribution, including Total Wine & More, Shoprite Liquors, Stew Leonard's and many others across the East Coast. The brand is also stocked by acclaimed hospitality partners including The Breakers Palm Beach, Four Seasons Palm Beach, Icona Resorts and more. This fall, Tribini will welcome Trinchero Estates and Allied veteran Brad Shoop as their new Vice President of Sales, signaling the brand's continued expansion.

Tribini is a first of its kind canned cocktail made with premium, 6x distilled vodka, real espresso, and all natural ingredients. It was created by co-Founders Taylor Grant and Dan Weidel as a readily available solution to the headache of making their favorite multi-step drink from scratch.

Tribini is available in three signature flavors: the classic Double Espresso, earthy Toasted Hazelnut, and creamy Golden Espresso. Each flavor is gluten-free and sweetened with a blend of monk fruit and stevia to keep sugar content minimal or nonexistent. The cans are available in 4-packs at brick and mortar retailers and 8-packs that ship directly to 45 states via www.drinktribini.com.

This November, Tribini will launch a new Peppermint Mocha espresso martini at select retailers and online for a limited time, further cementing its role as a go-to brand for at-home entertaining and hospitality.

About Tribini

Tribini is a line of mixologist-quality, ready-to-drink espresso martinis served conveniently in a can. It's made with premium, 6x distilled vodka, real espresso, and all natural ingredients. Each can is kissed with nitro to produce a foamy finish when shaken with ice.

After noticing inconsistencies in the execution and taste of espresso martinis — from bars and restaurants to home dinner parties — founders and former college roommates Taylor Grant and Dan Weidel set out to perfect a readily available, top-quality version of their own. Enter Tribini, a first-of-its-kind canned cocktail that removes the headache around creating this multi-step drink from scratch.

Tribini ships directly to 45 states via www.drinktribini.com and is available in notable stockists throughout the northeast U.S. and Florida.

Tribini's signature flavors include: Double Espresso, Toasted Hazelnut, and Golden Espresso, with a limited edition Peppermint Mocha flavor launching for Holiday 2023. Each Tribini flavor is gluten-free, made with quality espresso sourced from India and Brazil, 6x distilled vodka, and sweetened with a blend of monk fruit and stevia to keep sugar content minimal, or nonexistent. Tribini is available online in packs of 8, with two cocktails in each can ($40/8 pack). It's available in notable stockists throughout the northeast and Florida in packs of 4.

About Allied Beverage Group

Allied Beverage Group is a family-owned company created by the historical mergers of The Baxter Group, Inc., F&A Distributing Company, and The Jaydor Corporation as well as the August 2017 combination with Breakthru Beverage New Jersey. Allied's predecessor companies were leaders of the wholesale wine and spirits industry in New Jersey dating back to the Repeal of Prohibition in the early 1930s. Allied has emerged as New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive wine and spirits distributor and ranks among the ten largest such distributors in the United States. Allied represents the product lines of the world's leading suppliers of beverage alcohol and related products as it services the needs of New Jersey's licensed package stores, restaurants, hotels, taverns and clubs. Allied's state of the art distribution facility and offices are located in Elizabeth, NJ. The company also has offices and cross dock facilities in Swedesboro, NJ.

