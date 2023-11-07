TriBridge Residential Announces Opening of Mountain Creek

"We strive to fully become a part of the communities in which we serve," Mosley said. "When we chose to enter this market, one of our primary objectives was to provide an elevated experience for the needs and values of Waynesville's amazing residents." Post this

"With the Smoky Mountains, open parks and downtown as the backdrop for Mountain Creek, we've created an atmosphere that truly gives residents the best of everything," said Katherine Mosley, Partner at TriBridge Residential. "Whether they want to spend the day perusing local shops and boutiques or take a run on one of the area's many trails, it's all readily accessible directly from the community."

Mountain Creek's suite of community amenities includes a pristine swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, fire pit, grilling station, resident clubhouse featuring a kitchen, business center outfitted with high-speed internet, private garages, elevator access and 24-hour maintenance services. Additionally, the pet-friendly community sits just steps from Waynesville's dog park.

Centrally located at 155 Mountain Creek Way, the community provides unparalleled convenience and entertainment options. Residents can enjoy downtown Waynesville's abundance of local microbreweries and dining options, including Sweet Onion, The Cuban Guy Eatery, Haywood Smokehouse, The Chef's Table, Boojum Brewing Company, The Classic Wineseller and Orchard Coffee. Within walking distance, residents also have access to the Waynesville Recreation Center, a Publix grocery store, Starbucks, Chick-fil-a and multiple retail shops.

Major employers in the area include Haywood County Schools, Evergreen Packaging, Consolidated Metco and Haywood Regional Medical Center.

As part of this development, TriBridge donated 1.6 acres of land to the city of Waynesville for the expansion of Richland Creek Greenway, which is now completed and furthers the Town of Waynesville's initiative to provide a variety of experiences for the greenway users along Richland Creek.

Mountain Creek offers spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. With various layouts available, apartment interiors include wood-style flooring, upgraded lighting packages, energy-efficient appliances, in-home washers and dryers, white shaker cabinets and marble-inspired countertops. Homes also feature a private patio or balcony, providing stunning mountain views for select apartment homes.

"We strive to fully become a part of the communities in which we serve," Mosley said. "When we chose to enter this market, one of our primary objectives was to provide an elevated experience for the needs and values of Waynesville's amazing residents. Our goal is to add value to the community by delivering housing options that encourage a healthy work/life balance through convenience and practicality."

