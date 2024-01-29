TriBridge Residential Announces The Goat Farm Pre-Leasing For Spring 2024

The opportunity we had was to collaborate with the Goat Farm to build upon a decade's worth of existing culture and strong community to create new mixed-use components and merge them into a sustainable cultural institution. Post this

The project is now pre-leasing for Spring move-ins of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. The Goat Farm is proud to provide 32 apartments within this first phase of development as affordable housing for those households not exceeding 80% AMI (Area Median Income) per the respective number of persons living in the home as defined by HUD. Additionally, the phase one non-residential art studios have already been pre-leased, many by returning artists and creative entities, which have temporarily moved to the Goat Farm's four other satellite locations during construction.

A standout feature of the property is an arboretum inspired plaza with a monumental 100+ foot water tower constructed in 1911 and an integrated outdoor performance area. The campus will also have a collection of permanent and rotating exterior and interior public art installations. There will be a mix of sculpture, large scale installations, interactive new media, and an annual juried collection of small installations all meant to become a free campus-wide public space gallery as the collection grows over time. Some of the already selected works are from well known Atlanta artists such as Carley Rickles, Antonio Darden, Nikki Starz, Crystal Jin Kim, and Branden Collins. The elevators are designed by experimental artist collective Zoo as Zoo, their installation "Wall All Over It" will feature custom wallpapers and 3D installations, and a rotating gallery featuring Zoo's ongoing works.

The Goat Farm apartment community includes a suite of best-in-class amenities including a rooftop pool, fitness center, dog washing station and elevator access. There is also a rooftop community club space with curated pieces like a light box "Curtain" installation by artist William Kennedy inspired by Josef Albers' Interaction of Color. The clubhouse walls are covered in a mural paper by artist Katie Stout titled "As You Wish" that she describes as a "disorienting and friendly clearing in the woods where the regular rules of animals don't apply."

With various layouts available, apartment interiors include modern and minimalist finishes, large windows, 3D-printed lighting fixtures, energy-efficient appliances, in-home washers and dryers, quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and smart home technology. Homes also feature a private patio or balcony, providing excellent views of the campus' sprawling complex of rare 19th century historic buildings, the West Midtown skyline and Mercedes Benz Stadium.

"We've always sought opportunities for community growth outside art studios and venues," said Anthony Harper, founder of The Goat Farm. "Partnering with TriBridge boosts Atlanta's arts infrastructure, broadening access at our campus beyond artists, which helps our arts funding model. Rising costs push the arts out of cities and jeopardize social inquiry that makes cities more intelligent and globally significant. This is a deliberate effort to showcase a self-sustaining cultural center that contributes to that challenge."

"I've been a participant in the Atlanta art scene for decades and was a Goat Farm fan before I was a developer on it," said Lee Walker, founding partner of Tribridge Residential. "It's a major inventive force in the city with little to no boundaries, and great things come from that. The challenge of the inevitable Goat Farm expansion was 'how do we create something new without destroying what it is?' The opportunity we had was to collaborate with the Goat Farm to build upon a decade's worth of existing culture and strong community to create new mixed-use components and merge them into a sustainable cultural institution in a sincere and seamless way."

The future phases of the campus will ultimately have around half a million square feet of art studios, live spaces, creative offices, and various multidisciplinary venues and exhibition spaces. Plans also include a restaurant/bar, a cafe and an art book shop. In addition, The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia (MOCA GA) is finalizing their architectural design for their new 26,000 square foot permanent home within the Goat Farm's campus expansion plans. The museum is being designed by award-winning, Atlanta-based firm Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects and plans to begin construction in 2024.

