Tributary Partners With Sterling Bay to Expand Lifestyle Offerings

Momentum Kicks Off with the Groundbreaking of a New Activity Center and Appointment of a General Manager, With Additional Amenities on the Horizon

TETON VALLEY, Idaho, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tributary—the 1,500-acre luxury residential destination situated in the heart of Teton Valley—has partnered with Sterling Bay, a national real estate development firm that specializes in visioning, master planning, and community transformation, to expand and enhance the lifestyle offerings available to residents and members. The collaboration marks a new chapter for Tributary, beginning with the construction of the "Activity Center," a dynamic hub for wellness, leisure, and community connection, the appointment of a new General Manager, and a series of additional enhancements planned across the development.

Carefully crafted to blend functionality with sweeping western-facing mountain views, the "Activity Center" will feature an indoor-outdoor coffee shop with integrated retail, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a basketball court, men's and women's locker rooms with custom saunas and steam rooms, two golf simulator housing gaming tables and lounge seating, expanded golf bag storage, an art room and a kids' playroom. These exciting additions complement a series of forthcoming upgrades across the community, such as a newly elevated Drake Restaurant, a modernized golf pro shop, an upgraded pool area, a lake for recreation, and a reimagined Eddy Bar situated beside the 18th hole of the recently redesigned David McLay-Kidd Championship Golf Course. Together, they build on Tributary's existing world-class amenities, which include the golf course, private fishing ponds, a two-mile elevated boardwalk through a 500-acre fen, fine dining, and a recreation barn for year-round outdoor activities.

Complementing these enhancements, Bill Griffon has been appointed as General Manager to oversee day-to-day operations and help guide the community through its next phase of growth. A seasoned hospitality and community leader, Griffon brings more than 30 years of experience overseeing private clubs, residential developments, and luxury lifestyle offerings, including key leadership roles at Spring Island in South Carolina and The Yellowstone Club in Montana.

"Our collaboration with Tributary is a testament to the brand's commitment to exceptional placemaking," said Matt Menna, Managing Principal of Sterling Bay. "We are dedicated to delivering best-in-class amenities and unparalleled service throughout our portfolio, and the investment into Tributary's offering will once again redefine the resident and member experience."

Beyond its amenity-rich lifestyle, Tributary offers a rare connection to nature with elevated mountain homes set against the backdrop of the 15-million-acre Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, between Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. The architectural design reflects this dramatic setting, with homes ranging from 1,640 to 5,000 square feet that frame sweeping views of the community's golf course and surrounding peaks. Since 2024, developer homes have averaged $4.15 million, and available homesites are listed at approximately $1.3 million.

With a stellar track record of redefining neighborhoods and revitalizing communities, Sterling Bay has strategically partnered with global architecture and design leaders for over thirty years to transform properties into high-demand destinations. Notably, the firm's robust portfolio of master planning work includes Victory Ranch, a private, four-season residential destination set on 6,300 acres in Utah's Woodland Valley.

ABOUT TRIBUTARY

Tributary is a 1,500-acre low-density private residential community located in Driggs, Idaho—due west of the Teton Mountain Range—offering a one-of-a-kind setting rich in rivers, wildlife, and charming mountain town culture. Amenities include a two-mile, elevated boardwalk, 18-hole David McLay Kidd-designed golf course, wellness facility, restaurant and bar, pool/hot tub, seven fishing ponds, trails for cross-country skiing, kid-friendly snowmobile track and ice-skating rink, archery and tomahawk-throwing. Learn more at tributaryidaho.com.

ABOUT STERLING BAY

Sterling Bay is an experience-driven real estate company that boldly transforms spaces, industries and communities across the country, sparking growth and opportunity at every turn. We build strategic relationships with leading institutions to create innovative and collaborative spaces that deliver superior financial performance across our core areas of expertise – office, life sciences, residential, retail, industrial and master planning. Sterling Bay's team of more than 75 professionals is responsible for a portfolio exceeding 8.6 million square feet, and a development pipeline of more than $15 billion. For more information, visit www.sterlingbay.com.

