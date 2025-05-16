Tribute Technology Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

"It's an honor to join Tribute Technology as CEO," said Greenseid. "I look forward to leading this innovative team and continuing its mission of delivering unparalleled solutions to funeral professionals and the families they serve." Post this

"It is an honor to join Tribute Technology as its CEO," said Greenseid. "I am excited to lead this innovative company and continue working alongside the talented team to further its mission of delivering unparalleled solutions to the funeral and life celebration profession. Together, we will build on Tribute Technology's strong foundation, serving our funeral home customers and the families they support in their communities."

Prior to joining Tribute Technology, Greenseid held senior leadership roles at companies such as Blackboard and PowerSchool — where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and led a go-to-market organization that significantly expanded the company's reach in the K-12 education technology space, an area he remains passionate about as the husband to a veteran teacher with 23 years of experience.

His appointment formalizes his transition from board advisor to operational leader, joining Courtney Gould Miller, President of Commercial Markets, and Matt Powell, Chief Technology Officer, who have been with Tribute Technology for a combined six years. Together they will drive Tribute Technology's long-term strategic success.

"Craig has been an excellent partner to the Tribute Technology team while advising for Carlyle," said Gould Miller. "His leadership, insight, and strategic perspective have been invaluable as a board member for the past two years. Having him step into the CEO role to lead the team through the next phase of innovation is ideal for our thousands of customers and our 450 employees."

Over the past year, Tribute Technology has broadened its leadership team by appointing a new Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Cali, and Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Gibbs, which has reinforced the company's commitment to stability and future innovation. The entire leadership team, combined with Greenseid's operating expertise and passion for customer-centric products and service, positions Tribute to best provide value to the clients we serve with increased purpose and confidence.

As part of its ongoing investment in innovation, Tribute Technology also announced the launch of a completely reimagined obituary experience, now available across all Tribute Technology platforms. This enhanced offering is a testament to the company's dedication to technology that centers the needs of grieving families while equipping funeral professionals with modern, meaningful tools.

With a strong financial foundation, Tribute Technology is committed to reinvesting in its platform, its people, and its partnerships—with a clear focus on helping funeral professionals thrive in a digital-first world.

About Tribute Technology

Tribute Technology is the leading provider of software and marketing solutions for funeral homes, cemeteries, and cremation businesses across North America. Trusted by thousands of firms, Tribute Technology's suite of tools supports funeral professionals in serving families with compassion, efficiency, and modern digital experiences.

Media Contact

Heather Mierzejewski, Tribute Technology, 1 844-200-6020, [email protected], https://www.tributetech.com/

Heather Mierzejewski, Tribute Technology, [email protected], https://www.tributetech.com/

SOURCE Tribute Technology