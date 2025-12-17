Tribute Technology, the Most Comprehensive Technology Platform Provider in Funeral Service, Advances Its Customer-First Approach

"By unifying our go-to-market approach and empowering the leaders closest to our customers, we can better serve the funeral homes and families who depend on us every day." — Craig Greenseid, CEO, Tribute Technology Post this

Moving forward, Chief Revenue Officer Russ Grant will lead the unified go-to-market function. Execution will be guided by experienced leaders from across the organization, including:

Jules Green-Fournier - Client Success and Account Management

Will Wright– Client Growth

Lindsey Martin – Commercial Partnerships

Heather Mierzejewski & Lacey Serrago – Marketing Services

Jason Truesdell & Dan Sharp – Product and Technology

Diane Rivers & Robyn Simms – Services Delivery and Support

"This evolution brings together the strengths of our team, pairing modern execution with the deep experience of professionals who have supported funeral homes throughout their careers," said Craig Greenseid, CEO of Tribute Technology. "By unifying our go-to-market approach and empowering the leaders closest to our customers, we can better serve the funeral homes and families who depend on us every day."

The company also announced that Courtney Gould Miller will be transitioning from her role at Tribute Technology as she pursues a new opportunity at Homesteaders Life Company, where she will serve as Chief Growth Officer. Courtney will continue to support Tribute Technology in an advisory capacity, offering perspective and deep knowledge of the funeral profession which will continue to be a key asset as we move confidently into our next chapter.

"We're thrilled for Courtney as she advances her career with an incredible partner like Homesteaders," Greenseid shared. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with her in her new role."

"I am extremely proud of the work we've accomplished at Tribute," said Courtney Gould Miller. "From strengthening our products and services to enhancing the overall customer experience, we've made meaningful progress that I believe positions Tribute - and our customers - exceptionally well for the future. While I will no longer be serving in my current role, I look forward to continuing my partnership with Tribute in new ways. I remain deeply committed to the success of our shared community and to supporting the important work we do."

"Our commitment is simple: enable funeral homes to grow, operate with ease, and gain back time to focus on the families they serve," said Russ Grant, Chief Revenue Officer. "By bringing our client-facing teams even closer together, we are simplifying the experience and strengthening our ability to deliver meaningful support in the lives of the professionals we serve."

About Tribute Technology

Tribute Technology builds technology that helps funeral professionals focus on what matters most—supporting families. Serving more than 9,000 providers worldwide, Tribute's connected tools for management, websites, marketing, online planning, and payments simplify daily work and strengthen the relationships that matter most. Learn more at www.tributetech.com.

