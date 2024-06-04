Tricia Pilny Named New Vice President of Sales & Business Development

[I am] excited and optimistic about Tricia joining the team. She has the ability to significantly impact our organization with her deep and nuanced experience and passion for growth. - Charles Merrimon, Group President Post this

Tricia is a graduate of Georgia Southern University, where she earned a B.S. in Construction Management. Her education and over 25 years of extensive experience in the construction, land use, and consulting sectors helped her amass a wealth of project expertise. This, paired with her deep-seated commitment to fostering project success, will translate well into her new role.

Charles Merrimon, Group President, shared that he is, "...excited and optimistic about Tricia joining the team," furthering that, "She has the ability to significantly impact our organization with her deep and nuanced experience and passion for growth."

Prior to joining Catalyst, Ms. Pilny was the VP of Sales and Marketing for CCG where she led sales and project operations for a commercial furniture dealer. She also ran her own consulting firm focused on sales growth in multiple market sectors, encompassing sales and marketing efforts for companies within construction, architecture, and engineering fields.

To contact Tricia or to learn more about Lamvin or Madrid, visit Lamvin.com or Madridinc.com.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

