Tricon Energy is Welcomed as the Newest Member of the Vinyl Sustainability Council

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is proud to announce its newest member – Tricon Energy. Tricon is an industry leader in the global trade and distribution of chemicals, providing logistics, financing, risk management, market intelligence, distribution, and technical support to thousands of business partners in over 120 countries.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming Tricon Energy as our newest member," said Jay Thomas, the Executive Director of the VSC. "Their commitment to sustainability aligns with our Guiding Principles, and we're looking forward to growing our partnership and helping the organization on its sustainability journey."

Tricon Energy strongly focuses on sustainability, including social and economic inclusion, environment and climate, and circular economy, supported by a robust governance foundation and commitment to integrate environmental and social elements into its decision-making. The company introduced a sustainable products business line in 2022 focused on furthering the circular economy and emphasizing renewable and low-carbon products. Tricon has also worked to achieve net zero carbon emissions in both scope 1 and 2, and it continues to identify ways to further reduce its emissions. It has also focused resources on improving data transparency in scope 3 emissions, predominantly in chemical products and marine transportation.

"We believe that a more sustainable future requires collaboration across the value chain," said Elizabeth Carlson, Chief Sustainability Officer at Tricon Energy. "All stakeholders have a role to play on this journey. We joined VSC to promote joint efforts on responsible sourcing and contribute to a more just and circular model for our industry."

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

