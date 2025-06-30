Tricor Automotive Group Selects Signal Technologies as Its Export Platform Partner to Expand Cross-Border Vehicle Sales

Signal's technology, compliance processes, and downstream buyer network remove the friction of cross-border sales. It's a win for our Dealers and a major step forward in our growth strategy. Post this

"We chose Signal because they are the clear leader in Canada to US vehicle exports," said Loreto Grimaldi, CEO at Tricor. "Their technology, compliance processes, and downstream buyer network remove the friction of cross-border sales. It's a win for our Dealers and a major step forward in our growth strategy."

Signal's platform simplifies every step of the export process, from compliance and tariff management, to logistics, titling and final sale. Signal's deep expertise in US import regulations and a scalable remarketing operation help partners like Tricor and its Dealers unlock the full value of their inventory by tapping into insatiable US demand.

"We're honored to be chosen by Tricor as their premier export partner," said Steve Jillings, CEO at Signal Technologies. "Together, we're transforming the way Canadian dealers can participate in the significantly larger US market - transparently, faster, easier, and more profitably than ever before."

The partnership is already active, with vehicles flowing through the Signal export platform and receiving strong reception in US wholesale markets.

About Tricor Automotive Group

Tricor is a Dealer-owned, North American business services company servicing the automotive retail space for over 35 years. Through its 220+ rooftop Canadian Dealer network, and a growing network of US Dealers, Tricor offers a full suite of innovative, best in class automotive finance, insurance, and protection products and services and technology solutions aimed at enhancing the vehicle purchase, finance, and ownership experience. www.tricorauto.com

About Signal Technologies

Signal is the only fully integrated, purpose-built platform for Canadian dealers looking to access the US vehicle wholesale market. From appraisal and import compliance to financing, insurance, and remarketing, Signal provides a seamless export experience, turning trade-ins, aged units, and service lane vehicles into high-margin revenue opportunities. www.signal.vin

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, Signal Technologies, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.signal.vin

SOURCE Signal Technologies