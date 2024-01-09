Trident Air to preview upcoming wall-mountable interlocking air purifier at CES 2024

HEX features the brand's proprietary Air Dome Technology, which disinfects air and surfaces in minutes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Trident Air, a leader in innovative air purification solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The brand will be exhibiting in Vegas at The Venetian Expo Hall G, Eureka Park, booth 61613 from January 9 - 12, 2024, offering an exclusive sneak peek of its upcoming HEX wall-mountable and interlocking air purifier, alongside its bestselling Hunter and Bliss models.

HEX, due to launch in Q1 2024, is the slimmest and lightest of Trident Air's purifiers. It comes in a wall-mountable interlocking design, which enables users to connect two or more units to amplify air-cleaning power in any room of any size. It weighs 4.4 lbs, measures 9.9 x 11.3 x 4.7 inches, operates at 20-45dB noise, and has 15w power.

Conceived during the 2020 Covid pandemic in collaboration with Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Trident Air's proprietary "Air Dome Technology" follows a three-step (Hunt, Catch, Kill) process to sterilize and purify both air and surfaces within minutes of usage.

Firstly, the 'Hunt' phase mimics the sun's natural process, releasing bi-polarized (positive and negative) oxygen ions into the environment. These ions actively seek out and neutralize harmful airborne particles, including pathogens and pollutants. Following this, the 'Catch' phase involves the use of an advanced Bio-CAGE Washable filter system, designed to catch 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. This filter is washable and doesn't clog up like traditional HEPA filters. Finally, the 'Kill' phase effectively neutralizes viruses and bacteria within minutes. This comprehensive approach not only cleans the air but also significantly reduces the presence of harmful pathogens on surfaces, providing a holistic solution to indoor air quality challenges.

"Our Air Dome Technology mimics the germicidal properties of outdoor air," said Dr. Ivan Tan, Trident Air Co-founder and Principal Scientist. "This technology breakthrough has already been put to use in critical hospital environments, and even the Istana (Singaporean presidential residence), which is a testament to its efficacy."

The HEX model's unique selling proposition lies in its ability to replicate the Outdoor Air Factor (OAF), bringing the benefits of outdoor air indoors. Unlike traditional air purifiers, HEX is equipped to tackle pathogens, offering relief to individuals with respiratory issues such as Rhinitis and Sinusitis.

"Our newest model is a result of relentless innovation and a deep understanding of our customers' needs," said Dr. Davy Cheong, Trident Co-founder and Principal Scientist. "While developing HEX, our goal was to create a product that not only purifies air but does so in a way that transforms living spaces. The wall-mountable feature of HEX is a testament to our commitment to both functionality and aesthetic appeal."

Trident Air is excited to preview the HEX, which is still in development, at CES 2024. For interested media wishing to book a demo and explore the widespread applications of Air Dome Technology, please contact PR agent Jess Verheyden.

About Trident Air

Trident Air, established in 2021 by a dedicated team of engineers and inventors at Plasma Science Pte Ltd in Singapore, collaborates with the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) to revolutionize air filtration. Born from a need for superior air filters, Trident Air offers innovative solutions that deliver industry-leading, lighting-fast, and comprehensive 360-degree protection, ensuring clean, safe air for customers globally. Committed to enhancing air quality in today's uncertain times, Trident Air's product range stands as a significant advancement in creating a healthier, safer world.

