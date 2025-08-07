TriHaz Solutions Opens New Nashville, Tennessee Facility to Expand Regulated Medical Waste Services Across Tennessee

TriHaz Solutions, a trusted provider of regulated medical waste management, is proud to announce the opening of a new operational facility in Nashville, Tennesee. This expansion strengthens TriHaz's ability to serve healthcare facilities, laboratories, and clinical operations throughout Tennessee with reliable and fully compliant medical waste disposal services.

The Nashville facility is equipped to handle all categories of regulated medical waste, including biohazardous medical waste, sharp and needle waste, and hazardous pharmaceutical waste, in accordance with all applicable OSHA, EPA, TDEC, and DOT regulations. This expansion is part of TriHaz's broader commitment to improving access to safe, cost-effective waste management solutions for healthcare and research providers operating in both urban and rural parts of the state.

"Healthcare professionals across Tennessee deserve timely, dependable service when it comes to regulated waste," said Kevin Webber, CEO of TriHaz Solutions. "Opening our Nashville area location allows us to respond faster, with more localized support, while upholding the highest standards of compliance and environmental responsibility."

As healthcare delivery and outpatient services expand statewide, so does the need for properly managed medical waste streams. TriHaz Solutions helps ensure providers remain in full regulatory compliance, offering waste disposal, compliance training, documentation support, and secure transport, all backed by a team with deep expertise in the regulatory landscape.

The new facility in the Nashville area will support a diverse mix of healthcare and specialty providers, including nursing homes, fertility clinics, veterinary practices, med spas, urology clinics, and funeral homes, while streamlining logistics and helping reduce turnaround times.

About TriHaz Solutions

TriHaz Solutions is a leading provider of regulated waste management services across the Southeast United States. Specializing in the collection, transport, and disposal of medical, pharmaceutical, and sharps waste, TriHaz partners with healthcare providers to deliver safe, sustainable, and fully compliant waste solutions. For more information, visit https://trihazsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Forrest Webber

Analyst

TriHaz Solutions

[email protected]

(256) 464-2546

