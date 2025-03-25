Trilogy Real Estate Group and Greystar Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership

"In collaboration with Greystar, we have ensured our work will continue the overarching goal of making our assets the most desirable communities in the markets that we serve." Post this

Through this collaboration, Greystar will provide certain services to Trilogy's communities, further expanding its presence in key Midwest markets. In addition to his role as COO of Trilogy Real Estate Group, Girish Gehani will also become a strategic advisor to Greystar to ensure continuity and strategic alignment.

Since its inception in 2005, Trilogy has received numerous industry accolades, including its ranking on the Multi-Housing News Top Commercial and Multifamily Developers and Top Property Management Companies of 2024 lists, multiple National Apartment Association Top Employer Awards and recognition as one of the National Association for Business Resources Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. The firm also received a top ten ranking in the 2024 Apartment Ratings epIQ Index and has held a consistent overall A rating over the past several years.

"Having set the standard for excellence within the real estate industry, Greystar has always been an inspiration of our success, which is one of the primary reasons we chose to engage in this partnership," Gehani said. "For more than 20 years, we've invested in communities that add value to both residents and the markets where they're located. In collaboration with Greystar, we have ensured our work will continue the overarching goal of making our assets the most desirable communities in the markets that we serve."

This shared vision for resident-driven development and strategic growth is what makes the partnership ideal, propelling both companies toward new opportunities that align with their goals.

"At Greystar, we seek opportunities to align with partners who share our focus on delivering best-in-class property management and resident experiences," said Richard Friedman, Managing Director of Client Services & Strategic Partnerships at Greystar. "Trilogy's strong reputation and deep roots in the Midwest make them an ideal partner as we reinforce our presence in the region. Beyond business alignment, we recognize a shared culture of innovation, resident-first services and a long-term vision for creating thriving communities."

By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, Trilogy and Greystar are positioned to drive continued growth and operational excellence, benefiting residents, partners and the broader multifamily market.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm that acquires, develops and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units in excess of $5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago and Miami. For more information, please visit www.trilogyreg.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates nearly $315 billion of real estate in approximately 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages over 1,000,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of over $78 billion of assets under management, including approximately $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

