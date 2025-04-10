Trilogy Real Estate Group Announces Sale of 11-Property Multifamily Portfolio to Morgan Properties

"We are thrilled to have selected Morgan Properties as the new owner of the portfolio," Gehani said. "We are confident they will carry on the legacy we've built and continue to provide safe, well-maintained and community-centered environments." Post this

Trilogy witnessed strong interest in the portfolio due to the attractive positioning of the properties and a recent uptick in demand for high-quality assets located in the Midwest, driven by the region's more balanced supply-demand backdrop relative to Sun Belt markets. Over 100 offers were received for the assets from some of the top multifamily investment firms in the country. This allowed Trilogy to achieve outstanding returns for its investors and further cement its nearly two-decade track record of delivering top-decile investment performance.

"The sale of our portfolio to Morgan Properties represents another landmark achievement for Trilogy," said Neil Gehani, Founder and CEO of Trilogy Real Estate Group. "It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering strong risk-adjusted returns to our investors while also enhancing the lives of our residents and the communities we serve. We are extremely proud of the value we've created over the past decade."

Trilogy has earned a reputation for prioritizing resident experience through high-quality property management. This closely held philosophy was an important factor in the buyer selection process. Given Morgan's reputation as a best-in-class operator, Trilogy is confident in the continued well-being of the residents who call the 11 communities home. Morgan retained the existing property management teams across the portfolio, which is a testament to the strength and quality of Trilogy's operating platform.

"We are thrilled to have selected Morgan Properties as the new owner of the portfolio," Gehani said. "Morgan has a proven track record of excellence in property management and shares our commitment to family values and resident satisfaction. We are confident they will carry on the legacy we've built and continue to provide safe, well-maintained and community-centered environments."

Trilogy's demonstrated track record of successfully executing complex transactions and generating positive outcomes for its stakeholders has established the company as a trusted leader in the multifamily sector. Looking ahead, Trilogy remains focused on its core mission of identifying attractive investment opportunities, enhancing communities and delivering meaningful value to partners, residents and team members alike.

"Over the past decade, we have worked diligently to enhance our properties through strategic renovations and community-driven initiatives," Gehani said. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on identifying new opportunities and continuing to foster growth in the multifamily space."

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with $2.6 billion of total assets under management. Trilogy buys, builds and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units accounting for over $5.5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, please visit Trilogyreg.com.

