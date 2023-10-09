Trilogy Real Estate Group Welcomes First Move-ins at The Lodge at Overland

"The resident experience isn't measured solely by the property itself, but also by the location and proximity to local attractions, employers, nightlife, schools and outdoor activities, and this community checks all of those boxes." Tweet this

"With The Lodge at Overland, our vision was to provide an oasis that allows our residents to enjoy everything that Rochester has to offer and achieve a healthy work-life balance," said Girish Gehani, COO of Trilogy Real Estate Group. "The resident experience isn't measured solely by the property itself, but also by the location and proximity to local attractions, employers, nightlife, schools and outdoor activities, and this community checks all of those boxes."

Situated along Overland Drive, at 6635 Lodge View Road, The Lodge at Overland is nestled just off of Highway 52, making for an expeditious commute to downtown Rochester. The property is also a short drive from the Apache Mall, the city's largest enclosed shopping center and home to a variety of department stores and boutiques. The vast contingent of neighborhood dining options and pubs include Little Thistle Brewing, Chip Shots Bar, Newt's North and Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop.

Residents can quickly access seasonal events such as Thursdays Downtown, the city's most popular summer arts, music and culinary festival, and Rochester Honkers Baseball games. Neighborhood entertainment venues include Graham Arena Complex and Mayo Civic Center, which host numerous gatherings and celebrity acts throughout the year. Other nearby attractions include Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, Bowlocity Entertainment Center, Roca Climbing & Fitness and The Escape Room.

Major employers in the area include Mayo Clinic, Rochester Public Schools, IBM, Olmsted Medical Center, McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Spectrum and the University of Minnesota Rochester. With many residents traveling to the Rochester area for The Mayo Clinic, Trilogy found it important to offer a free shuttle service for employees, patients and long-term visitors. The community offers multiple pick-up and drop-off times each weekday.

The Lodge at Overland offers spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes, ranging from 605 to 2,030 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, speakeasy-style lounge, grilling pavilion, fire pit, multi-sport simulator room, playground, community garden, bocce ball and pickleball courts, work-from-home spaces, conference room and a 24-hour fitness and yoga studio with Technogym equipment and Peloton spin bikes. Additionally, residents will enjoy covered bike racks, EV charging stations and private detached and attached garage parking. The pet-friendly community also features a dog park and walking trails throughout the property.

The community's home interiors are delivered with wood-finish plank flooring, in-home washers and dryers, two-tone designer cabinets, oversized closets, quartz countertops, kitchen tile backsplashes, stainless-steel appliances, built-in microwaves and designer hardware in the bathrooms. Homes also feature smart home technology, including a property-wide mesh Wifi network, smart thermostats and keyless building and unit entry. All homes offer a private patio or balcony.

"Minnesota is an incredible state filled with an abundance of opportunities," Gehani said. "Trilogy is proud to own and operate a number of communities here, each with its own uniqueness and character that embodies all that the state has to offer. We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Minnesota with a new high-quality housing option for those who call Rochester home."

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with $2.6 billion of total assets under management. Trilogy buys, builds and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units accounting for over $4.5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, please visit Trilogyreg.com.

