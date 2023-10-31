Trilogy Real Estate Group Welcomes First Residents to The Commons at Rivertown

"The Commons at Rivertown is a place where residents will enjoy the picturesque landscape and laid-back, small-town attitude of West Michigan, while being just minutes from vibrant Downtown Grand Rapids." Post this

"We're proud to become a part of Grandville's tight-knit community where neighbors stay connected and genuinely care for each other," said Clayton Hanson, President of Trilogy Real Estate Group. "The Commons at Rivertown is a place where residents will enjoy the picturesque landscape and laid-back, small-town attitude of West Michigan, while being just minutes from vibrant Downtown Grand Rapids."

Located off Ivanrest, at 4702 Rivertown Commons Drive SW, The Commons at Rivertown provides easy access to Highway 196, allowing for a short commute to Downtown Grand Rapids and an array of entertainment venues and dining options. The property features a connection path to the neighboring Target and Cabela's, while Biggby Coffee, Aldi and Herb & Fire Pizzeria are within walking distance. Additionally, Rivertown Crossing Mall is a mere four-minute drive away and provides an array of restaurants, department stores and boutiques. The neighborhood also features a movie theater and multiple brew pubs and local eateries, including Uccello's Ristorante, Corelife Eatery, El Burrito Loco and Sakura Japanese Steakhouse.

The Commons at Rivertown offers strong proximity to major employers in the area, including Wyoming/Grandville Public Schools, Gordon Food, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and Amazon. The property also resides in the highly-rated Grandville Public School District.

The community consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes that range from 626 to 1,337 square feet with multiple layouts available. The property also offers private attached and detached garages, as well as private storage units. The Commons at Rivertown offers an impressive list of amenities, including an elevated sundeck with a lounge pool, outdoor kitchen, outdoor TV lounge, grilling pavilion, fire pit, activated courtyards throughout, 24-hour Technogym fitness equipment with Peloton spin bikes, multiple work-from-home spaces, clubhouse, EV charging stations, and a complimentary coffee bar. The pet-friendly community also offers an onsite pet spa and dog park.

The community's apartment homes are equipped with smart home technology, including keyless entry and smart thermostats. Interiors feature wood-finish plank flooring, quartz countertops, modern kitchen tile backsplashes, in-home washers and dryers, custom designed cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, built-in microwaves and designer hardware. All homes offer a private patio or balcony.

"We remain steadfast in our goal of developing new communities that enhance the lives of residents," Hanson said. "We achieve this by selecting carefully vetted locations and offering a diverse and appealing array of amenities. As the most contemporary property in the market, The Commons at Rivertown is a testament to our resident-centric approach."

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with $2.6 billion of total assets under management. Trilogy buys, builds and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units accounting for over $4.5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, please visit Trilogyreg.com.

