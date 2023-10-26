Trilogy Real Estate Group Welcomes First Residents to The Hallon

"This community has been meticulously orchestrated to not only deliver a thoughtfully crafted, high-end experience, but also enrich the lives of residents with genuine value and convenience." Post this

"With upscale amenities, refined finishes and an ambiance that beckons relaxation, The Hallon exemplifies elevated living," said Jesse Karasik, CIO of Trilogy Real Estate Group. "Today's residents crave a thoughtfully crafted, high-end experience. From its carefully chosen location to its impeccably designed homes, this community has been meticulously orchestrated to not only deliver that sought-after experience, but also enrich the lives of residents with genuine value and convenience."

The Hallon appeals to both the Hopkins locals as well as the downtown crowd with a prime location near Interstate 169 that offers easy access to neighboring St. Louis Park, Lake Bde Maka Ska, and Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. The property is also located on the highly utilized Cedar Lake LRT Regional Trail connecting to The Midtown Greenway and also on the Metro Green Line Extension which is expected to begin passenger service 2027. The surrounding area offers a plethora of dining and entertainment options and is located across the street from Blake School, including Pizza Luce, Bunny's Bar & Grill, Copperwing Distillery, LTD Brewing, Pub 819, Cam Ranh Bay, Chipotle, Hoagie's Family Restaurant and The Vine Room. Nearby entertainment venues include the Hopkins Pavilion, Meadowbrook Golf Course, Hopkins Center for the Arts and the Underground Music Venue, which hosts some of the Twin Cities' most renowned local musicians and comedians.

The community sits adjacent to numerous neighborhood parks, including Meadowbrook Park and the Interlachen Country Club, providing residents convenient access to an array of biking and walking trails. With downtown Hopkins only a short distance away, The Hallon offers a unique blend of urban energy and spacious living, with close proximity to multiple shopping options, including The Shops at West End, Knollwood Plaza, Cedar Hills Shopping Center, Driskill's Downtown Market and Country Village Shopping Center.

The Hallon also offers an ideal location for professionals, with major employers in the area including Cargill, Michael Food, Optum, US Bank Corp, General Mills, United Healthcare, United Natural Foods, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, Target Corp and Blake School District.

The pet-friendly community offers a selection of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 490 to 1,022 square feet as well as one- and two-bedroom townhomes. The community boasts an array of amenities designed to cater to an active lifestyle, including a resort-inspired swimming pool, 3-season hot tub, pet spa, multi-sport simulator room, speakeasy-style lounge, grilling pavilion, fire pit, 24-hour fitness studio with Technogym equipment and Peloton spin bikes, package acceptance system, private and shared work-from-home spaces, library, conference room, complimentary coffee bar, 24-hour on-call maintenance and bike storage. The Hallon also includes underground parking, EV charging stations and a private patio or balcony on select homes.

Inside each home, residents will find a blend of style and comfort, with wood-finish plank flooring, soft-close and two-toned designer cabinets, kitchen tile backsplashes, built-in microwaves, designer lighting, in-home washers and dryers, oversized closets, quartz countertops and designer finishes. Residents will also enjoy the modern convenience offered by smart home technology, such as keyless entry and smart thermostats.

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm with $2.6 billion of total assets under management. Trilogy buys, builds and manages institutional quality apartment communities throughout the United States. Through several investment cycles, Trilogy and its affiliates have developed, acquired and redeveloped over 14,000 units accounting for over $4.5 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the top property management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trilogy Residential Management, has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, please visit Trilogyreg.com.

