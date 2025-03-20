Trimarc Joins Forces with TrustedSec to Strengthen Security Advisory Services

Trimarc has built an incredible reputation for helping organizations secure their identity infrastructures, which aligns perfectly with our mission at TrustedSec. Post this

"This is an exciting step forward for both organizations," said David Kennedy, Founder and CEO of TrustedSec. "Trimarc has built an incredible reputation for helping organizations secure their identity infrastructures, which aligns perfectly with our mission at TrustedSec. With Sean and his team on board, we're able to provide an even more comprehensive suite of services to help organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats."

TrustedSec remains committed to delivering world-class security consulting, testing, and advisory services, and the integration of Trimarc's expertise enhances the firm's ability to assist enterprises in hardening identity security, fortifying Microsoft cloud environments, and preventing advanced attacks.

"This is a natural evolution for Trimarc and an incredible opportunity to amplify the impact of the work we do," said Metcalf. "By joining TrustedSec, we're expanding the reach and effectiveness of our services while continuing to focus on helping organizations secure their most critical assets against modern adversaries."

Effective immediately, all Trimarc clients will receive services through TrustedSec, benefiting from a broader team of industry-leading professionals and an expanded range of security capabilities.

